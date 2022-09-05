“Going to be one of the most lethal midfielders in the league” – Hull City fan pundit gives verdict on signing of 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City are one club who have kept the intensity high throughout the summer transfer window and were making signings even on the final day of the transfer window.

On Thursday the club were able to secure the loan signing of Dimitrios Pelkas from Fenerbahce for the season.

Pelkas is another attacking minded signing and the midfielder will be hoping he can contribute to the efforts at the top end of the pitch.

This is the 28-year-old’s first stint in English football but throughout his career so far, he has competed in the Europa League and the Champions League meaning he comes to the club with plenty of experience to add.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves for his verdict on the new signings: “The Pelkas signing is one of the most exciting of this window for me.

“He’s up there with the likes of [Ozan] Tufan and Seri as were some of the best signings that we made this season.

“He’s got regular experience in Europa League, Champions League, he’s a Greek international, he’s a creative number ten, he’s an absolute game changer and I think at this level, at Championship I think he’s going to be one of the most lethal midfielders in the league. And when you’re adding him to the ranks of Ozan Tufan and Michael Seri that we’ve already got, other exciting talents like Allahyar Saayadmanesh and Dogukan Sinik the attacking potential now is just ridiculous and Pelkas is just one of those players that I think is a bit of a marquee singing.

“He’s going to contribute goals and assists. He’s creative, he’s lethal, he’s going to drop into those spaces behind the back line and ask a lot of questions of the opposition and he’s exactly the kind of player we need to increase our goal output.”

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Hull City players born in?

1 of 25 James Chester Wales England Australia South Africa

The Verdict:

This is another exciting signing for Hull this summer and Pelkas will no doubt be able to help Hull in their attacking aims this season as they look to have a more positive season that that of last season.

The midfielder comes to the club with plenty of experience throughout Europe and although it may take a bit of time to adapt to the Championship, you can’t imagine he will be too much out of his depth.

The Tigers need to focus on tightening up at the back before they get too carried away with their attacking capabilities. However, this signing is a boost and will be a positive addition to an already threatening attacking line.