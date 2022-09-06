“Going to be inevitable” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit issues Thelo Aasgaard claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coming from behind to secure all three points at Luton Town at the weekend, Wigan Athletic have now picked up 10 points from their opening seven games.

In what was a tight affair at Kenilworth Road at the weekend, Thelo Aasgaard stepped up when it counted and fired in a late 88th minute winner.

The 20-year-old is yet to start a league game for the Latics but has been brought on from the bench on five occasions.

Helping change the game in his side’s favour when he was part of a triple substitution with 62 minutes on the clock on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how this season progresses for him.

Asked whether he can see Aasgaard as a first-team starter in the immediate future, FLW’s Wigan Athletic fan pundit Adam Pendlebury said: “I’m a big fan of Thelo Aasgaard. I think he’s a really talented player.

“A player that was very raw when he first came into the team two years ago. A little bit light-weight, he’s certainly bulked up just before last season. Had a few injury problems but he was just about breaking into the team.

“I think this season, I like where he is at the moment, as an impact sub. It does take a little bit of pressure off but he is of good value to us because he’s very quick, got very quick feet. He can be that something a bit different when a game is tight late on.

“So, I’d leave it as it is at the moment, I want him to feature but maybe not starting every game for the time being.

“But if his form continues, it’s going to be inevitable that Leam will find him a starting position somewhere.”

The verdict

Aasgaard is making excellent progress at Wigan, with the maturity and ability he has shown making it easy to forget that he is just 20 years old.

A player who has a very exciting future, Aasgaard has all the right attributes to thrive in the Championship as this season goes on.

However, he is being deployed perfectly at the moment as a game-changer, so it would be no surprise if he continues coming on around the hour mark if games are competitive.

Undoubtedly a player who could make a difference as the season goes on, it is likely this debate may go on.