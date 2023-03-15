Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been mentioned in association with Tottenham Hotspur if the club part company with Antonie Conte.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show (13/03), Alan Brazil suggested that the London club have been in contact with the former Manchester City defender, although he did indicate that he is not sure how true it was.

Burnley are all but promoted back to the Premier League, with the Clarets absolutely sailing towards the second-tier title.

Sharing his thoughts on Kompany in the infancy of his managerial career and the link to Tottenham, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "They have not just won the league, they've won it in a certain fashion and playing good football. He sold his better players and he's brought in young players, so the job cannot be underestimated of what he's doing.

"So Vincent Kompany is going to be in demand come the summer and we know that Conte is likely to leave Spurs. I don't believe he's happy. I don't think the hierarchy are happy with him.

"So yeah, Vincent Kompany is going to be very much in the mix for any Premier League job that comes available.

"I think Burnley will have it all on their hands to keep him because, you know if Spurs come in for him, or like a West Ham, someone who has the funds to compete at the other end of the table. "

The verdict

Kompany has done a fantastic job this season and as Palmer alludes to it was a complete rebuilding project during the summer.

The former City defender has stormed the Championship, with his side showing ability, composure, mental strength and the most important component of all, consistency.

It is no surprise that his name is being associated with roles like the Tottenham vacancy but all his focus will be on securing promotion in what remains of this season and into the summer with Burnley.

Part of an exciting project at Burnley, it would be a task to lure him away from Turf Moor you would think.