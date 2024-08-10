This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to climb the Championship table over the coming season.

The Owls narrowly escaped relegation back to League One in their first year back in the second division.

Danny Rohl oversaw a miraculous recovery from the relegation zone, with the team ultimately finishing 20th in the table.

The young German coach will now be looking to guide Sheffield Wednesday into a more competitive position.

The Yorkshire outfit have signed the likes of Olaf Kobacki, Yan Valery and Max Lowe, among others, in their attempts to become a stronger side.

Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit highlights key man

FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted has pinpointed Anthony Musaba as someone who will be key for the club this season.

He believes that the forward has the potential to step up another level, after a promising campaign last year saw him contribute seven goals and five assists from 43 appearances (all stats from Fbref).

“There’s an obvious answer, and then there’s a different one,” Maxted told Football League World.

“But, if I’m not going with the obvious answer, I think [Anthony] Musaba is going to have the best season.

“I think this is his season to really step up the gears and become the player that we think he is.

“It’s the same on the other wing with [Djeidi] Gassama, but Musaba is more experienced of the two, and I think it’s going to be his season to really push on.

“Potentially we might see him step up into the player that could be useful, and get more goals and assists as last year, really.

“I think he opens a lot of doors for strikers, and brings people into play, so I think that’s really important.”

Anthony Musaba’s importance to Sheffield Wednesday

Anthony Musaba's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.24 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.30 Shots 1.66 Assists 0.17 Expected assists (xAG) 0.18 npxG + xAG 0.49 Shot-creating actions 2.43

Musaba signed for the Owls last summer following the club’s promotion to the Championship.

The 23-year-old started 29 of his 43 appearances, and ultimately played an important role in the team’s survival in the second division.

Goals in wins over Stoke City, QPR, Millwall and West Brom all proved crucial in earning the team enough points to drag themselves out of the bottom three.

The winger will now be hoping to lead the Owls towards a more competitive standing in the table over the course of the upcoming campaign.

Musaba’s potency in front of goal will be a big asset to Sheffield Wednesday

Musaba was Sheffield Wednesday’s top scorer last year, alongside Ike Ugbo, as he bagged seven goals from the wing.

If he wants to step up this season, then improving that to a double-figure tally while still getting regular assists will be the way forward.

He excelled under Rohl’s management, and the club will now be hoping that he can take another leap forward to really show his potential.

A full summer under the German will be good for the team, and could help them earn a much stronger start to the campaign than last year, where they were winless until the end of October.