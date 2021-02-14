‘Going to be hard’ – Pundit offers prediction over Mick McCarthy’s long-term situation at Cardiff City

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has suggested that Cardiff City will find it difficult not to offer the job to Mick McCarthy on a more long-term basis following the Bluebirds’ recent upturn in form.

McCarthy has managed to improve Cardiff’s fortunes on the field since he took over from Neil Harris on a permanent basis on a deal until the end of the campaign. The Bluebirds were in 15th place in the table following the 1-0 defeat at home to QPR in the final game before the former Ipswich Town boss took over, but they have since drawn two and won three of their last five to climb to 7th.

Cardiff made it three successive Championship victories with a comfortable 3-1 win against Coventry City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday. That has seen them close the ground on 6th place Bournemouth and they are now just six points adrift of the final play-off position, which shows how well McCarthy has managed to do since taking over.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Holloway revealed that the Bluebirds’ hierarchy would find it difficult not to offer the experienced former Ipswich manager the role on a permanent basis. Although he admitted he does not really know what Cardiff are looking for in terms of the profile of their next permanent boss.

He said: “It’s no surprise at all to me (the strong start under McCarthy), I don’t know what Cardiff’s fit was, what they wanted but you know it’s going to be hard not to give it to Mick now.”

The verdict

McCarthy deserves plenty of credit for the way he has managed to galvanise the Bluebirds and has helped them picking up consistent results over the last few weeks. That should come as little surprise given the amount of experience he possesses and he appears to be getting the best out of some of the key players in his squad such as Kieffer Moore.

The former Ipswich boss was perhaps an unpopular choice and maybe a surprising choice to take over from Harris, but has arrived with nothing really to lose given it was always unlikely that the Bluebirds would be in any relegation trouble. As a result, he has been able to reinstall confidence and get them playing to their potential.

McCarthy has guided the likes of Sunderland and Wolves to promotion from the Championship in his career, and he also saw Ipswich reach the play-offs in the 2014/15 campaign. There is therefore room for optimism that the Bluebirds might be able to defy the odds and make a late run for the top six if they can continue their recent run of form.