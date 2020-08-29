Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Going to be an uphill battle’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to significant announcement

Reading have appointed Veljko Paunovic as their new first-team manager ahead of the start of the new season.

The Serbian has joined the club after spending a spell out of management since his time in America came to an end with Chicago Fire in 2019.

Paunovic has had a short managerial career, although did get to the final of the under-20 World Cup with the Serbian national team before moving to across the ocean to take charge of Chicago Fire.

It is not yet known whether Mark Bowen will stay at the club within any capacity, with the Welshman having been in charge of the club since October 2019.

Paunovic will be hoping he can guide Reading into the top-half of the Championship and allow the side to compete for the top places in the division, something the owners of the club are striving for.

Here’s how Reading fans have reacted to the managerial appointment…

