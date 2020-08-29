‘Going to be an uphill battle’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans react to significant announcement

Reading have appointed Veljko Paunovic as their new first-team manager ahead of the start of the new season.

The Serbian has joined the club after spending a spell out of management since his time in America came to an end with Chicago Fire in 2019.

Paunovic has had a short managerial career, although did get to the final of the under-20 World Cup with the Serbian national team before moving to across the ocean to take charge of Chicago Fire.

It is not yet known whether Mark Bowen will stay at the club within any capacity, with the Welshman having been in charge of the club since October 2019.

Paunovic will be hoping he can guide Reading into the top-half of the Championship and allow the side to compete for the top places in the division, something the owners of the club are striving for.

Here’s how Reading fans have reacted to the managerial appointment…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Where is Alex McCarthy playing now? Norwich City Sheffield United Southampton Burnley

Woohoo. Another no thanks manager who won’t be here in 12 months. Let’s spend crazy again and then we can experience winding up orders next summer. Boom!! Literally, boom! #ReadingFC — Ascension (@QTheStormUK) August 29, 2020

Still happy with this, I don’t think Bowen was the man fo@take us forward so I’m not gutted at all. Just would be good to know if he’s staying at club — GregWinston (@gregwinston) August 29, 2020

We know and we already don't like it — A (@rfc_1871) August 29, 2020

No mention of Bowen what so ever. Show the man some respect — James Rowe (@Rowe1989) August 29, 2020

Best of Luck. Going to be an uphill battle from the start due to the way the club has dealt with everything this summer. Not his fault at the end of the day. Hopefully this pays off… — Scott Lawrence (@ScottCLawrence) August 29, 2020

No class, not a mention of Bowen. Ashamed of this club — James Davies (@Jamie_1871) August 29, 2020

Great appointment we’re gonna win the league — Mark Yeoman (@markyeoman12) August 29, 2020

Will support Paunovic wholeheartedly as we all want Reading to succeed. But the total lack of respect for our outgoing manager not to even be mentioned by Dai is disgusting. Wasn’t the biggest fan of Bowen’s but this isn’t the family and community club that I’ve grown to love 😢 — James East (@JamesEast16) August 29, 2020

Welcome Paunović, but not a single mention of Mark Bowen anywhere in the article. Classless. — joely🍋 #BLM (@dingjoely) August 29, 2020

#welcome veljko paunovic to #ReadingFC good luck and enjoy every success you bring love #ReadingFC 🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵 — Paul Penny (@ppenny1362) August 29, 2020

Absolute shambles. No doubt be looking for his replacement by Christmas! — Andy Taylor (@bodge77) August 29, 2020