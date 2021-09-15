‘Going to be a tough call’ – Warburton set for QPR selection conundrum after midfielder news: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has revealed that midfielder Luke Amos is nearing a return to the first-team fold.

Amos has been out for nearly an entire year with injury but has played in matches in recent weeks to prepare him for a senior side return.

Will he come straight back into the team now he’s getting back up to speed, then? Some of our writers discuss…

Billy Mulley

There is no denying that Luke Amos is an exceptional player at Championship level, and I do believe that he will have a big part to play this season, but I cannot see him getting straight into that team. It has been 11 months since he suffered the injury to his knee, meaning he has missed out on about 40 league games. Not only will he be adapting back to the fitness levels required to compete within the Championship, he has to also adapt to what a lot of people will now consider a promotion-pushing side. The standards have certainly improved since October, and whilst he is someone who can grow with the team and challenge at the top end of the division, this will take time, and chucking him at the deep end is not the best idea. Instead, he should be gradually brought in with substitute appearances, before he is given a run out from the start. He does not just walk into this team either, QPR now have some excellent options in midfield areas.

Chris Thorpe

I think it would be wrong to rush him back too quickly to be honest, as the last thing they want is for Amos to pick up another injury.

He needs to be eased into it, so coming off the bench here and there should help get his fitness up.

90 minutes in a game for the youth academy would also do him the world of good moving forwards.

As for who he replaces in midfield when he does eventually come in, you would have to assume that it would be Dominic Ball that makes way.

It’s certainly going to be a tough call for Warburton and co when Amos is back to 100%.

Marcus Ally

Luke Amos faces a difficult battle to get back into the Queens Park Rangers team particularly with Mark Warburton mainly operating with just two central midfielders. Andre Dozzell has found his minutes limited at the start of this season with a partnership of Stefan Johansen and Dominic Ball blossoming for the Londoners.

Even Yoann Barbet has seen some time in the middle of the park, adding a left-footed option in central areas. Amos was a reliable player for the club last season however maintaining their Championship status was deemed a success in 2020/21.

As they look to make an assault on the top six, with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair in attacking midfield roles crucial to that, there does not seem to be a simple pathway for Amos to return to regular first-team action straight away. Time will tell.

