‘Going to be a sensation’, ‘Wembley here we come’ – These Blackburn Rovers fans react to first summer signing

The wheels are finally in motion for Blackburn Rovers when it comes to recruiting new players for the 2021-22 season – even if it has taken two Championship matches for it to get underway.

Considering Adam Armstrong is no longer a Rovers player and he didn’t feature against Swansea City on the opening day despite not being sold to Southampton at that point, Tony Mowbray has managed to get a fine tune out of his side so far, gaining four points out of a possible six.

The squad as a whole though is still in desperate need of reinforcements for a 46-match season, but there was still nothing to report over the weekend in terms of confirmed additions.

That has now changed though as Rovers have established a connection with Premier League giants Liverpool once again to secure midfielder Leighton Clarkson on a season-long loan.

Harvey Elliott’s development as a player increased ten-fold with the experience of being a Blackburn player last season and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping the same happens to central midfielder Clarkson, who is 19 years old and a Blackburn fan since he was a child.

Clarkson featured 17 times for the Reds’ under-23 side in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy last season and also played all 90 minutes against Danish side Midjtylland in the UEFA Champions League, so he is clearly held in high regard at Anfield and Rovers fans have been reacting to their latest signing.

What is this? An actual person coming to our club? Who would have thought that's what you do in the summer. https://t.co/FpdZIhVyP3 — james wilcock (@JamesWilco82) August 16, 2021

Wembley here we come https://t.co/LhEreiDZAM — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) August 16, 2021

Brilliant signing for the blues, watched a compilation of him on the internet and he’s going to be a sensation🔥 https://t.co/GlclKBRB2u — Frank Jervis (@JervisFrank) August 16, 2021

A SIGNING? WHAT IS THIS SORCERY? https://t.co/TrmZN9yRSA — Bradley White (@bradwhite32) August 16, 2021

Welcome to the club 🔵⚪ great to see a Rovers fan putting on the blue and white halves! Hopefully a great season ahead for you 👏 — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) August 16, 2021

Good to see a Blackburn fan join 😍 — DanScho99 (@ImScho99) August 16, 2021