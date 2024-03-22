Highlights Kristensen is expected back at Leeds from AS Roma.

Leeds' loanees departing leaves a gap in defensive options.

Unlikely to meet the required quality for the club's future.

Rasmus Kristensen is expected to return to Leeds United from his loan with Italian giants, AS Roma, at the end of the season.

That's according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who claim that Roma are not keen to extend his stay in the capital beyond this campaign, meaning he will be back at Elland Road, alongside a host of players the club loaned out in the summer.

Rasmus Kristensen's Leeds United departure

Kristensen played 30 games for the Whites last season, scoring three times and registering a solitary assist, too. Leeds paid a reported £10 million to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg full-back, but he left to link up with Diego Llorente and Jose Mourinho.

Kristensen was one of several first-teamers to secure loan exits from Elland Road during the summer window, with these exits a blow for Leeds considering they were unable to generate much, if any, revenue from the departures.

His loan clause allowed him to leave following relegation from the Premier League. The Danish defender has featured 27 times in all competitions for the Serie A side so far this term, including 17 starts, as Daniele De Rossi's team aims to qualify for the Champions League.

Kristensen has been a regular presence in the team this year, but the Italian side may look to other options at right-back. Kristensen's deal had no option to buy and they reportedly have no intention of negotiating a fee with Leeds over a permanent deal.

Rasmus Kristensen's career stats - as per Transfermarkt, 22/03/2024* Team Appearances Goals Assists FC Midtjylland 82 7 16 Ajax 27 1 6 Red Bull Salzburg 109 14 19 Leeds United 30 3 1 AS Roma* 27 1 2 Denmark* 20 0 1

Rasmus Kristensen's next steps with Leeds United

Not only could he not keep the West Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, but he was one of the signings who struggled most, starting the campaign at right-back before Luke Ayling displaced him. Kristensen started 25 games in all competitions for the club and struggled to emerge with much credit.

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what should be the Leeds man's next career move following reports that Roma are unwilling to pay the much-needed cash for the Danish international this summer.

Adam Elliott

For the most part, it seems as though the players with loan clauses will be heading out of Elland Road again this summer, be that on loan or permanently.

However, the club are in a bit of a predicament heading into the summer window, irrespective of which league they are in. Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts are loanees, so there is no guarantee they will be at the club next season. They are also set to lose the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, and Sam Byram on free transfers currently, with all of their contracts set to expire. Not only that, but Junior Firpo's future is unclear with just a year left on his deal at Elland Road.

It will leave Farke's side extremely depleted at the back in terms of options, and Kristensen’s return to Elland Road from loan will be one of many at the club this summer, with plans already being put in place for the futures of the several returning players. He will have to be weighed up, like so many others.

Physically, he has the ability to compete, as either a right-back, or briefly as a centre-back in the latter stages of last season. However, he struggled with the intensity and defensive fundamentals in the Premier League. Perhaps some players ought to be retained if Leeds are promoted, but Kristensen is unlikely to be one.

He was one of the Whites' biggest disappointments of last season after signing in the hope of being the club's long-term solution at right-back. The 26-year-old will almost certainly leave for whatever Leeds can get for him during the summer, as he has been a largely frustrating and forgettable signing and is not of the required quality for Farke and co. in the top-flight.

Alfie Burns

Right-back is going to be a huge issue for Leeds next season, whatever division they are playing in.

With Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh at the end of their contracts, as well as Sam Byram, Rasmus Kristensen actually looks like he will be the only natural right-back option contracted for 2024/25 at this stage.

There's Archie Gray, too, but Leeds are going to have to recruit. Kristensen wasn't good enough for the Premier League and he's not really cut it in Serie A either. If he is retained as the club's first-choice, there is sure to be some anxiety about where Leeds' season will be heading next year, even before a ball is kicked.

Obviously, Leeds can't leave themselves without a right-back beyond Gray, so it doesn't make complete sense to have Kristensen back around the revolving door straight away this summer, but they'll back their recruitment and should move him on.

The issue is going to be finding a suitor for the Dane. He's probably seen his valuation take a significant hit in the last two years, but his performances haven't warranted top level interest either.

Leeds are going to be reliant on someone getting desperate.