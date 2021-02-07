Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Going to be a fans favourite’ – Plenty of Charlton fans liked what they saw from one man at Rochdale

Published

4 mins ago

on

It was a good day for Charlton Athletic on Saturday, as they picked up a useful three points in the League One promotion race, beating Rochdale 2-0 at the Crown Oil Arena.

First half goals from Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja were enough to secure the win for Charlton, putting them right back into contention in the battle for promotion.

The Addicks are now sixth in the League One table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Charlton fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Indeed, one player who those supporters were seemingly impressed with, was Dialling Jaiyesimi.

Having completed a deadline move from League One rivals Swindon Town on Monday, Jaiyesimi was handed his Charlton debut on Saturday, coming on with little more than ten minutes remaining.

But despite the brief nature of his cameo, plenty of Addicks fans certainly seemed to like the look of what they saw from their new recruit, with many keen to sing the praises of the attacker.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 21-year-old.


