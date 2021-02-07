‘Going to be a fans favourite’ – Plenty of Charlton fans liked what they saw from one man at Rochdale

It was a good day for Charlton Athletic on Saturday, as they picked up a useful three points in the League One promotion race, beating Rochdale 2-0 at the Crown Oil Arena.

First half goals from Chuks Aneke and Deji Oshilaja were enough to secure the win for Charlton, putting them right back into contention in the battle for promotion.

The Addicks are now sixth in the League One table, five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Charlton fans appeared delighted as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Indeed, one player who those supporters were seemingly impressed with, was Dialling Jaiyesimi.

Having completed a deadline move from League One rivals Swindon Town on Monday, Jaiyesimi was handed his Charlton debut on Saturday, coming on with little more than ten minutes remaining.

But despite the brief nature of his cameo, plenty of Addicks fans certainly seemed to like the look of what they saw from their new recruit, with many keen to sing the praises of the attacker.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 21-year-old.

No complaints! Looked brilliant today, really hope we can carry that on! Excited to see more of DJ, looked menacing in the short bit of game time he had! — Drackard (@Drackard) February 6, 2021

Love it. Great threat up top with stockley and chuks well supported by Millar and shinnie. Dj looked decent off the bench. Solid at the back and don’t want to see maatsen replacing purrington anytime soon — Aaron Phillips (@Cmchunk62) February 6, 2021

This is what we wanted! Great performance boys! 8 wins away from home now… let’s keep this! DJ looked great seeing him playing first time! But all the team! 🥳😎 up the reds! — lee roy ryan (@leeroyryan1) February 6, 2021

January business looks great; Stockley and Millar are clearly Championship quality and sky is the limit for DJ — Pablo (@PGaiska) February 6, 2021

Brilliant stuff shame ref was blind. Hope to see dj on a starting lineup after that performance — Naran Oneil (@NaranOneil) February 6, 2021

Jaiyesimi is gonna fill the Fosu shaped hole i’ve had in my heart since 2018🥲 #cafc pic.twitter.com/ACQdMNTCLl — Josh🦋 (@11joshlee) February 6, 2021

Already see DJ is going to be a fans favourite.. #cafc — John (@thenozo) February 6, 2021

Love the look of DJ already #cafc — Connor Winter (@connorwinter123) February 6, 2021