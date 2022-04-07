“Going to be a big stretch” – Barnsley fan pundit on prospects of signing 24-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have had a much better second half of the campaign, having bolstered their squad in the January window and they’ve given themselves a real chance of escaping the drop zone.

The Tykes are still 22nd but have seven games left to play and need to close the gap on Reading from the eight points that it currently stands at.

There is plenty of time to do so but they’ll need to be at the very top of their game and cannot afford to drop many more points.

One player who will be – and already has been – key for Barnsley is Amine Bassi, who has been a revelation since joining the side on a loan deal in the winter transfer window.

Quiz: Did Barnsley sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1. Josh Benson Free Fee

The 24-year-old has played in only eleven Tykes games so far in the Championship but has already made a huge impact and is adored by the club’s supporters.

He’s managed two goals and four assists along the way and has helped lead his temporary team to plenty more points since he signed compared to beforehand.

There is still chance to cement his place in club folklore too. If he can guide the side to safety, then he would certainly be regarded as a club hero.

However, there is no guarantee that Bassi will stay on beyond this season, especially considering how well he has performed for Barnsley at the bottom end of the division. Other teams could start to sniff around at the Frenchman and consider signing him for next season instead.

Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall though has remained optimistic about the club’s chances of bringing him back and whilst he admitted relegation might make securing a deal for the player ‘a big stretch’ he also claimed that there’s a ‘good chance’ he comes back if they stay up.

He said:“I’m gonna be optimistic and say there’s a 40% chance we might sign Amine Bassi on a permanent deal.

“The reason I say that is because he’s been brilliant for Barnsley since he came in. He’s been a massive bright spark even in the last game against Reading, he got the assist for Carlton Morris’ goal, so even when he’s had a quieter game like that one he’s still managing to get an assist or make a little bit of a difference where he can in games.

“The reason I think we might have a chance of signing him is because he obviously came out on loan as he wasn’t getting any gametime at his parent club and it’s really down to whether he is putting himself in the shop window for another Championship club, or whether or not he’s going to be emotionally attached to Barnsley now, because of the way the fanbase have took to him and just been singing his name in every game and praising him constantly.

“If he’s fallen in love with us, you never know, we might get him. But obviously we know football and taking my naive hat off, money and success in football is a big thing and if we are relegated to League One, that would probably mean a lower wage and also he’d be further away from where he is going to want to be as a professional footballer in the higher leagues.

“I think if we get relegated it’s going to be a big stretch. If we stay up, I think there’s a very good chance that we might sign him.”

The Verdict

Amine Bassi has certainly lit up Oakwell since his move to Barnsley and the club will not want to be waving goodbye to him in a hurry.

If they could bring him back again next season, even if only on another short-term deal, then that would be a huge boost for the Tykes regardless of what division they end up in. The Frenchman has been a revelation and had he been at the club since the start of the campaign, would they have been in this mess in the first place?

He’s certainly helped the rest of the team to begin to perform to the levels required to stay in the division – it’s just a case of whether it is too little too late for the Tykes or not.

The 24-year-old though has been throughly taken to by the club’s supporters – and they’ll be extremely desperate to bring him back, whatever the cost is.