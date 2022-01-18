Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Going to absolutely destroy that league’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s loan departure

Tyrese Fornah has left Nottingham Forest to join Shrewsbury Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

First team opportunities have been very hard to come by this season for Fornah and therefore it is no surprise to see the 22-year-old sent out to apply his trade in League One on a temporary basis.

Fornah has only made one brief sub appearance for Forest in the league this season and has not featured at all since Steve Cooper entered the building.

The versatile midfielder has a contract at the club running until the summer of 2024, and therefore has the security that he has time to break into the first team at Forest if he can impress with the Shrews.

Shrewsbury have seen a resurgence in form in the last couple of months, emphatically pulling away from the relegation picture in League One, their safe position in lower mid table should provide a platform for Fornah to express himself under Steve Cotterill.

Fornah has previously spent time out on loan at Casa Pia and Plymouth Argyle, with the direction Forest are moving in under Cooper, the 22-year-old will believe he will be rewarded with first team opportunities if he can impress in the second half of the campaign.

