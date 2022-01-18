‘Going to absolutely destroy that league’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s loan departure

Tyrese Fornah has left Nottingham Forest to join Shrewsbury Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

First team opportunities have been very hard to come by this season for Fornah and therefore it is no surprise to see the 22-year-old sent out to apply his trade in League One on a temporary basis.

Fornah has only made one brief sub appearance for Forest in the league this season and has not featured at all since Steve Cooper entered the building.

The versatile midfielder has a contract at the club running until the summer of 2024, and therefore has the security that he has time to break into the first team at Forest if he can impress with the Shrews.

Shrewsbury have seen a resurgence in form in the last couple of months, emphatically pulling away from the relegation picture in League One, their safe position in lower mid table should provide a platform for Fornah to express himself under Steve Cotterill.

Fornah has previously spent time out on loan at Casa Pia and Plymouth Argyle, with the direction Forest are moving in under Cooper, the 22-year-old will believe he will be rewarded with first team opportunities if he can impress in the second half of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction to the news of Fornah’s loan deal on Twitter…

Best of luck, another fantastic product of the academy. Getting these moves proves we see promise in him and hopefully he comes back an even better player for it — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) January 18, 2022

@shrewsweb have bagged themselves a baller of a CDM! 💪🏻 imo should be included in first team more often! — Terah Hooley (@thooley95) January 18, 2022

Come back ready to play a big part next season – whatever league we are in then – classy player, exactly the type to build a team around. 🔴⚪️💯💪🏻 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) January 18, 2022

Tyrese you are AWESOME know you will smash it there. All the best mate and see you in the Forest starting 11 next season. You Redssssssssss — Forestfan (@You_Reds_NFFC) January 18, 2022

It was incredibly vital that Tyrese gets out on loan and gets minutes. We know he's got ball playing ability, we know he's an athletic midfielder. I'm hoping he can improve his aerial ability and willingness to always look forward with passes. Looking forward to watching him. https://t.co/m9iEOTu4PU — Liam Henshaw (@HenshawAnalysis) January 18, 2022

#Salop With a very good player for the rest of the season. Minutes under the belt now the most important thing for Tyrese. https://t.co/foCJvzpDSz — Chris Kearney (@AnalyticsForest) January 18, 2022

Tyrese is going to absolutely destroy that league, good luck @TyreseFornah! https://t.co/5jNTqWl88n — Ghost (@GhostDNB_) January 18, 2022