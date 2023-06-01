Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson has claimed he wants to challenge for promotion to the Premier League with the Yorkshire club, which has proven a talking point among both Owls fans and Sheffield United supporters.

The Scot was a regular fixture as Darren Moore's side won promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs in 2022/23 - featuring 38 times across the season and starting all three of their play-off games.

Paterson, who was linked away from Hillsborough in January, is one of 12 senior players out of contract at Wednesday this summer.

Callum Paterson's 2023/24 Sheffield Wednesday claim

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield during the Owls' celebrations, the 28-year-old outlined his stance on his future.

He said: "Ah, you never know. We'll see what happens.

"I've always said I want to be back in the Championship. Hearts are a massive club to me, in my personal life, they mean a lot to me, but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to try and win promotion to the Premier League again.

"So it would be nice to be involved. We'll see what happens."

Paterson's comments have turned heads across Sheffield.

Wednesday fans have been debating whether he should be offered a new deal...

While United supporters have found his Premier League claim amusing...