‘Going in the right direction’, ‘Great start’ – Loads of Nottingham Forest fans react as player announcement is made

Loads of Nottingham Forest fans have reacted after the club finally confirmed a summer transfer deal.

The Reds confirmed via their club website on Tuesday afternoon that Jack Colback had returned to the City Ground, this time signing a permanent deal after previously spending two seasons on loan.

The 30-year-old became a free agent at the end of last season after his contract with Newcastle United finally expired after six years with the Magpies where he made 102 appearances and scored five goals.

He spent last season in limbo, down the pecking order in Steve Bruce’s set up but Forest unwilling to fork out the cash for a permanent deal, so he will no doubt be relieved to have a new home.

During his previous two campaigns in the East Midlands, Colback racked up 55 appearances, netting four goals in the process.

So, here is what the fans had to say on the move…

Superb signing. Well done, Reds!! — Mr P (@Paramore1979) August 11, 2020

Never quite understood the obsession by some fans…. but a good, solid signing nonetheless. Hopefully the club continues to build upon decent signings like this. — Mikey (@msmcglau) August 11, 2020

Quality not quantity this summer and we could be all set for a promotion run — Simon Bailey (@tweet_bollocks) August 11, 2020

Going in the right direction!! Couple more stellar signings 🔴🌳, welcome back Colback 👍 — Paddy Joseph (@Plasticcpaddy) August 11, 2020

Can never have too many defensive midfielders… — Jim Hearson (@JimHearson) August 11, 2020

That is a great start to the window for us! — Richard M8422 (@RichardM8422) August 11, 2020

Great news! Hope this is just the start! #nffc — Shaun (@aryan86) August 11, 2020