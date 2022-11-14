“Going in the right direction” – Are Middlesbrough genuine promotion contenders? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Heading into the international break, Middlesbrough sit 14th in the Championship standings after what was a slow start to the new campaign.

Narrowly missing out on the play-offs last time out, the ambition was to go one better and secure a top-six spot, something that was becoming decreasingly likely after what was a struggling start.

Now, under the stewardship of Michael Carrick, things have started to improve at Boro, with his side picking up 10 points from his five games in charge thus far.

Winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season, after their 2-1 victory over Norwich City at the weekend, the World Cup-enforced break has not come at the best time.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough and whether or not they should be considered as genuine contenders for promotion…

Billy Mulley

With the Championship looking as congested as it is, Middlesbrough certainly have to be considered as genuine promotion contenders, especially considering the immediate impact that Carrick has made.

Of course, it is difficult to determine whether this break will negatively impact things and draw momentum away, but ultimately, they are a mere four points from the play-off positions.

Possessing a squad full of talent, and with January to plan for, the only way is up for Carrick and Co. at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough have the talent within the squad, a good mix of experience and youth, and a manager with fresh ideas, with it all looking rather positive.

The season still has a long way to go with plenty of twists and turns left to occur but Middlesbrough fans should be growing increasingly confident about the potential that this season has.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’ve not seen much of Boro under Michael Carrick outside of highlights, but certainly the results seem to be going in the right direction.

With that being the case, and considering the talent the club already has on their books, I certainly wouldn’t rule them out of being contenders for a playoff place.

However, at this stage, until we see more, it’s hard to back them for automatic promotion, or anything close to it.

To do that, they need to keep up their form of late over a consistent period, which they may well do once the Championship resumes.

The World Cup break could be coming at the ideal time for Carrick and his players.

Marcus Ally

To cut the gap to the play-offs to four points going into the World Cup break is excellent work from Michael Carrick, and it is hard to deny a squad of that quality a shot at the top six.

The picture may become clearer as we emerge from the busy Christmas period, but right now Boro are in an incredibly crowded play-off chasing pack.

There does seem to have been an improvement in both boxes since Carrick’s arrival and for that reason we cannot write them off yet.

They are genuine promotion contenders, in the sense that they could still finish in the top six, but so are a lot of clubs in the second tier at this stage.