‘Going for the money’, ‘No loyalty’ – These West Brom fans are furious as transfer development involving Aston Villa shared

West Brom are set to lose talented youngster Tim Iroegbunam to local rivals Aston Villa.

Lots going on transfer wise at #wba. I understand the club are interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah. Youngster Tim Iroegbunam, though, has rejected a lucrative offer to stay. I understand he's heading to Villa. Promising keeper Josh Griffiths has agreed new terms however. — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 6, 2021

The midfielder is regarded as one of the top talents to come through at The Hawthorns in recent years, with the 18-year-old starring as the Baggies reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final last season.

However, Iroegbunam is now set to depart Albion, with reporter Joseph Masi confirming on Twitter that the teenager has rejected what was described as a ‘lucrative offer’ to stay, with his future now set to be with Villa.

That will be a major frustration to all connected to Albion, as they have seen several exciting prospects move across the west Midlands to their rivals since academy boss Mark Harrison left for Villa Park.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

So, it’s no surprise to see there was plenty of anger from the West Brom support at this fresh update and many are questioning the point of the academy.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Just shut the academy down. It's pointless. The stars move for pennies on the pound and we end up spending 3/4 years using the sub standard left overs no other club plucked before we finally admit they're league one players. Accept defeat. Shut it down. Do what Brentford did. — James (@James18209464) July 6, 2021

Tim WAS going to be a top player – could of been first team under Val – will disappear at the vile. How stupid of these kids going for the money now. Do we know if Celeb Taylor has signed? — Paul Faulkner (@superbobgod) July 6, 2021

The guy rejected a contract the day after he posted a video of himself saying he’s got a big season ahead for Albion….. couldn’t write it could you. 🙃 — Kieran Tuck (@_asdfghjkieran) July 6, 2021

Money talks. No loyalty in football. — Ronnie (@Ronnie96261839) July 6, 2021

Most of our youngsters bugger off, our academy seems pointless — Neil (@Nellydog1) July 6, 2021

Bloody hell. Half our youth at villa. — PORTZD (@PORTZD2) July 6, 2021

Everyone that is against closing the academy on the grounds that all it takes is one Berahino to pay for it all, don’t appear to acknowledge that all the Berahino’s are leaving for free — Jon Foz (@jon_foz) July 6, 2021