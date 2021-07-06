Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Going for the money’, ‘No loyalty’ – These West Brom fans are furious as transfer development involving Aston Villa shared

West Brom are set to lose talented youngster Tim Iroegbunam to local rivals Aston Villa.

The midfielder is regarded as one of the top talents to come through at The Hawthorns in recent years, with the 18-year-old starring as the Baggies reached the FA Youth Cup semi-final last season.

However, Iroegbunam is now set to depart Albion, with reporter Joseph Masi confirming on Twitter that the teenager has rejected what was described as a ‘lucrative offer’ to stay, with his future now set to be with Villa.

That will be a major frustration to all connected to Albion, as they have seen several exciting prospects move across the west Midlands to their rivals since academy boss Mark Harrison left for Villa Park.

So, it’s no surprise to see there was plenty of anger from the West Brom support at this fresh update and many are questioning the point of the academy.

