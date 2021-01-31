‘Going for second best’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh transfer links

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday hold an interest in Tom Pearce at Wigan Athletic heading into transfer Deadline Day tomorrow. 

Harry Pickering was a target for the struggling Owls but it has been reported that the Championship side are set to miss out on a deal for the left-back.

Yorkshire Live now report that Pearce has emerged as a late target for Wednesday and they could well make a move for the 22-year-old as they look to solve the left-back issue that remains following Morgan Fox’s summer departure.

Pearce came through the ranks at Leeds United and played first-team football for the Whites under Paul Heckingbottom and then briefly Marcelo Bielsa.

However, a loan to Scunthorpe United followed, before Pearce ended up with Wigan.

He has made 34 appearances for the Latics, with 26 of those coming in 2020/21.

Wednesday fans are, understandably, hoping for a busy 24 hours in the transfer window given their precarious position in the Championship table.

Many are concerned that Pearce is a poorer alternative to Pickering, whilst others want to see a striker prioritised.

There was some positivity surrounding this emerging news, but the reaction was very mixed.

We dive into the bulk of that reaction here…


