‘Going for second best’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to fresh transfer links

Sheffield Wednesday hold an interest in Tom Pearce at Wigan Athletic heading into transfer Deadline Day tomorrow.

Harry Pickering was a target for the struggling Owls but it has been reported that the Championship side are set to miss out on a deal for the left-back.

Yorkshire Live now report that Pearce has emerged as a late target for Wednesday and they could well make a move for the 22-year-old as they look to solve the left-back issue that remains following Morgan Fox’s summer departure.

Quiz: Who has done more of these 15 things out of Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United?

1 of 15 Won the top-flight title Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United

Pearce came through the ranks at Leeds United and played first-team football for the Whites under Paul Heckingbottom and then briefly Marcelo Bielsa.

However, a loan to Scunthorpe United followed, before Pearce ended up with Wigan.

He has made 34 appearances for the Latics, with 26 of those coming in 2020/21.

Wednesday fans are, understandably, hoping for a busy 24 hours in the transfer window given their precarious position in the Championship table.

Many are concerned that Pearce is a poorer alternative to Pickering, whilst others want to see a striker prioritised.

There was some positivity surrounding this emerging news, but the reaction was very mixed.

We dive into the bulk of that reaction here…

Good age and will give balance to the side and competition to that side. Plus I imagine wouldn't break the bank. — Tickedy Boo (@Dango1867) January 31, 2021

If we are big admirers why did we try and sign pickering first. Once again looks like we going for 2nd best. How can we entice players to swfc when we cant pay the players we've already got? — John Jackson (@Wotdidscoobydoo) January 31, 2021

No money for wages but money for transfers — mark judge (@MarkJudge01) January 31, 2021

Need a striker who put ball in net . — Haydn Beford (@BefordHaydn) January 31, 2021

We could make a move but I bet we don’t — Benswfc (@Benswfc2) January 31, 2021

cue European left back from an unknown club for an undisclosed fee. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) January 31, 2021

Could be a shrewd addition in a position that we desperately need bolstering. https://t.co/8oVW40MxYW — Ed🦉 (@opinionofanowl) January 31, 2021

Desperate need for a striker so we go for a left back 🤷🏻‍♂️ #swfc https://t.co/WZhO2GrVpZ — Hirsty (@Deeowl) January 31, 2021