‘Going for it’, ‘Do us proud’ – These Sunderland fans react as XI named for Arsenal clash

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Sunderland take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening as they battle for a place in the League Cup semi-final.

Lee Johnson’s side start as huge outsiders, even though the Gunners have rotated, but the Black Cats chief will feel his side are capable of pulling off a shock in the capital.

And, even though the league is the priority this season, the former Bristol City boss has named a strong XI, even if changes have been made.

Notably, Lee Burge has returned in goal in expense of regular Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, with the stopper hoping to replicate the heroics he showed at QPR to get Sunderland to this stage.

Elsewhere, Carl Winchester has taken a right wing-back role after Leon Dajaku’s injury, as Elliot Embleton comes into the midfield.

For many fans, they are pleased with the side Johnson has picked, as they dream of the side causing an upset. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the team news…


