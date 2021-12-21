‘Going for it’, ‘Do us proud’ – These Sunderland fans react as XI named for Arsenal clash

Sunderland take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening as they battle for a place in the League Cup semi-final.

Lee Johnson's starting XI to take on @Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium 🔐 #SAFC I #CarabaoCup — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 21, 2021

Lee Johnson’s side start as huge outsiders, even though the Gunners have rotated, but the Black Cats chief will feel his side are capable of pulling off a shock in the capital.

And, even though the league is the priority this season, the former Bristol City boss has named a strong XI, even if changes have been made.

Notably, Lee Burge has returned in goal in expense of regular Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, with the stopper hoping to replicate the heroics he showed at QPR to get Sunderland to this stage.

Elsewhere, Carl Winchester has taken a right wing-back role after Leon Dajaku’s injury, as Elliot Embleton comes into the midfield.

Have any of these 30 ex-Sunderland players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Lee Cattermole Yes No

For many fans, they are pleased with the side Johnson has picked, as they dream of the side causing an upset. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the team news…

Going for it like https://t.co/EVGtrJAUPx — Joe (@HughesJoe94) December 21, 2021

All we ask is you do us proud and if we win well that'll make it even better! Haway the lads ❤🤍 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) December 21, 2021

Missing our first choice GK, missing a winger inform with injury, besides that pretty strong — 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@FtNathn) December 21, 2021

Ha’way The Lads, all we ask is you do us proud tonight 🔴⚪ — 🔴⚪ (@Camer0nJohnson) December 21, 2021

ppl complaining about burge, we wouldnt be in th QF without him… — niall (@niallsafc_) December 21, 2021

LEEE BURGEEEE!!!! — evan (@evan09668666) December 21, 2021

Other than Hoffman being out, this is a fairly decent side considering our injury woes. If being a Sunderland fan has taught me anything, it’s expect the worse and then you’re not disappointed 😄 https://t.co/cEEzEN6g5a — Charlotte Patterson (@kirbyhazard) December 21, 2021