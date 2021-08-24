‘Going for it’, ‘Blimey’ – Many QPR fans react to starting XI for Oxford cup tie

QPR boss Mark Warburton has named his starting XI for the EFL Cup clash with Oxford United this evening, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the west London club.

The two sides meet tonight at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium with a place in the third round of the EFL Cup on the line and having both reached this point in the competition via a penalty shoot-out.

Given his side’s busy schedule in recent weeks, Warburton will undoubtedly be keen to avoid the game going that far tonight and has named a relatively strong side.

Rob Dickie starts against his former side in a back three alongside Osman Kakay and Jimmy Dunne, while Sam McCallum makes his R’s debut after being sidelined due to illness in the first few weeks of the season.

Young forward Charlie Kelman starts alongside Chris Willock up top, with summer signings Andre Dozzell and Jordan Archer also involved again.

Warburton has named just four players, all inexperienced, on his bench as he looks to rest the remainder of his squad.

Even so, the squad seems to have caught the attention of the home support with many R’s fans taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Blimey. Relatively strong 1st XI but that is an attacking/light midfield and only 4 subs?! Brave. Come on You R's! https://t.co/T41rollsAl — Ben Tew (@Ben_Tew) August 24, 2021

Come on u R’sss! https://t.co/yEeU2dPly7 — Mogge Pettersson (@KaptenMrgan) August 24, 2021

A rather strong squad considering our injuries going into this game and the weekend. Chair and Willock both does frustrate me seeming as their key players and I would’ve max given them 45 and then put one on for another. McKenna over Thomas for me and I’m open to sit on the bench https://t.co/56FtUYam9M — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) August 24, 2021

rob dickie masterclass incoming — TOM (@tomwallace2004) August 24, 2021

Going for it. Decent roster that. #QPR — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) August 24, 2021

Good team for the cup — Charlie VDB (@charlievdb1) August 24, 2021

MCCAULLUMMMMMM — Ryan (@Ryan_C03) August 24, 2021