‘Going for a 0-0’ – Many Millwall fans react to Rowett’s starting XI vs Cardiff City

Millwall come up against one of their former in Mick McCarthy when they travel to Cardiff City this afternoon.

Despite crashing out of the FA Cup in the fourth-round stage last Saturday, Gary Rowett’s team have collected four points from their previous two league matches, which included a well-deserved draw against promotion-chasing Watford on Tuesday, and are heading in the right direction at present.

And five of their six Championship victories this season have come on their travels, including the recent win at Huddersfield Town.

Millwall started with a back-three for their victory in Yorkshire earlier this month, and Lions boss Rowett has decided to stick with the same formation for the third game on the bounce.

In fact, Rowett has named an unchanged side from the goalless draw with Watford – with Jed Wallace and Ben Thompson supporting Kenneth Zohore in attack, whilst January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld keeps his place in the starting line-up.

Here, we’ve been looking at how The Den faithful have been reacting to Millwall’s XI for the game in South Wales:

Thompson needs a performance today — Deano (@deanowall19) January 30, 2021

Last famous words: “Happy with that team” 😜 — Mark Wardell (@MarkWardell10) January 30, 2021

State of that bench. 5 strikers 😂 https://t.co/GgRU5zOLJ4 — Dan Houghton (@DanHoughton_) January 30, 2021

Lol Parrott once again named on the bench beg spurs just take back that donkey 😑 #Millwall #Millwallfc https://t.co/awiQNSNZzE — Connor King #Rowettout (@connorking3) January 30, 2021

Why ain’t Smith getting a look in? 🤦 — onker (@onker9) January 30, 2021

That is SO defensive I can only think he’s going for a 0-0…. Which he won’t get! I’ve had a gut full of Rowett and his boring, negative tactics! — Nick Winter (@wintsnick) January 30, 2021

That screams draw https://t.co/TWIv5qbPr3 — James Hyam (@James_hyam93) January 30, 2021