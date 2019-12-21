Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Going down’, ‘I hate this club’ – These Stoke City fans are furious after latest defeat

Stoke City remain stuck in the bottom three of the Championship after they lost 2-1 at fellow strugglers Middlesbrough last night.

Michael O’Neill’s men made the trip to Teesside knowing a victory would have finally lifted them out of the relegation zone and they were on course for all three points when Sam Clucas gave the Potters a second half lead.

However, their defensive issues were highlighted shortly after as Ashley Fletcher and Lewis Wing scored the goals to turn the game around.

In truth, the result barely looked in doubt once Stoke fell behind and they failed to create any clear chances in what was an alarming display.

It leaves the side two points from safety, although that could be worse by the end of the day as the rest of the fixtures take place.

As you would expect, the fans were not happy with the latest setback and it’s fair to say that they feel relegation to League One is highly likely.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


