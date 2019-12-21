‘Going down’, ‘I hate this club’ – These Stoke City fans are furious after latest defeat

Stoke City remain stuck in the bottom three of the Championship after they lost 2-1 at fellow strugglers Middlesbrough last night.

Michael O’Neill’s men made the trip to Teesside knowing a victory would have finally lifted them out of the relegation zone and they were on course for all three points when Sam Clucas gave the Potters a second half lead.

However, their defensive issues were highlighted shortly after as Ashley Fletcher and Lewis Wing scored the goals to turn the game around.

In truth, the result barely looked in doubt once Stoke fell behind and they failed to create any clear chances in what was an alarming display.

It leaves the side two points from safety, although that could be worse by the end of the day as the rest of the fixtures take place.

As you would expect, the fans were not happy with the latest setback and it’s fair to say that they feel relegation to League One is highly likely.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

We’re down boys — Matt (@SCFCDeno) December 20, 2019

What a waste of a trip and wages of the players. And now waiting for Micheal O’Neil to day he is disappointed again! Cheers lads — Jacob Owen (@JacobAOwen22) December 20, 2019

I hate this club. I hate these players. I hate being a Stoke fan — Ian Yates (@Hip_Albatross) December 20, 2019

Going down I’m afraid. I’ve accepted it now. I don’t understand this team, we‘ve got good players but they can’t get a result? Baffles me. — Nathan .S. (@TheLethalShark) December 20, 2019

The defenders cannot defend to the standard needed. What does Joe Allen have to do to get dropped?

What position was Powell playing?

Maybe #Santa has a back 4 for us!#scfc #boro #StokeCity — Iain Burns (@iainburnsy1979) December 20, 2019

Actually beg you to sack the lot of them. We are EMBARRASSING — 𝓡𝓱𝓲𝓖𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓶𝓸𝓻𝓮✨🧚🏼‍♀️🖤 (@Rhigallimorexo) December 20, 2019

Someone please please get a grip of this please. If my team performed like this week in week out I would have them all on performance review and out of the door in 3 months!!!! — rusty coombes (@davey1105) December 20, 2019