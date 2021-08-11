Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Going all out for the win’ – Many QPR fans react to starting XI for Leyton Orient clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

Mark Warburton has named a much-changed starting XI for tonight’s EFL Cup tie against Leyton Orient, which has been well received by many QPR fans.

The R’s travel to the Breyer Group Stadium in search of their first win of the 2021/22 campaign after drawing 1-1 with Millwall at home on the opening weekend of the EFL season.

As he promised ahead of the midweek clash, Mark Warburton has rung the changes for the game against the League Two side, who started their season with a 1-1 draw themselves against Salford City.

Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lyndon Dykes, and Lee Wallace are the only players that keep their places, while summer signings Jimmy Dunne and Andre Dozzell make their full debuts.

Ilias Chair is still missing due to illness but 21-year-old attacking midfielder Faysal Bettache makes his first start for the R’s, while 19-year-old forward Charlie Kelman and 20-year-old Stephen Duke-McKenna attacker both make the bench.

The two sides meet competitively for the first time in 14 years, while the west London club are in search of their first win against Orient since 1982.

Warburton’s named a squad full of Championship quality as he looks to right that record and it’s certainly a team that’s left plenty of QPR supporters excited.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:


