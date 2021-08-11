‘Going all out for the win’ – Many QPR fans react to starting XI for Leyton Orient clash

Mark Warburton has named a much-changed starting XI for tonight’s EFL Cup tie against Leyton Orient, which has been well received by many QPR fans.

The R’s travel to the Breyer Group Stadium in search of their first win of the 2021/22 campaign after drawing 1-1 with Millwall at home on the opening weekend of the EFL season.

As he promised ahead of the midweek clash, Mark Warburton has rung the changes for the game against the League Two side, who started their season with a 1-1 draw themselves against Salford City.

Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Lyndon Dykes, and Lee Wallace are the only players that keep their places, while summer signings Jimmy Dunne and Andre Dozzell make their full debuts.

Ilias Chair is still missing due to illness but 21-year-old attacking midfielder Faysal Bettache makes his first start for the R’s, while 19-year-old forward Charlie Kelman and 20-year-old Stephen Duke-McKenna attacker both make the bench.

The two sides meet competitively for the first time in 14 years, while the west London club are in search of their first win against Orient since 1982.

Warburton’s named a squad full of Championship quality as he looks to right that record and it’s certainly a team that’s left plenty of QPR supporters excited.

Read their reaction on Twitter here:

Would of rested dickie but still a solid team coyrssss — 💯 (@georgeqprpage) August 11, 2021

Going all out for the win — Stephen (@stephen3710) August 11, 2021

Bettache ball — sonny (@sonny22363137) August 11, 2021

I like that team tbh!! Really looking forward to seeing Bettache from the start, looks a tidy little player in the few cameos he’s had! Surprised to Dickie and Wallace playing lets play they come through unscathed!!💙🙏🏾 come on U R’sssss!! #QPR https://t.co/KQjbCMBzgR — Niks Fearon (@Niks8_) August 11, 2021

The #QPR squad for today’s cup tie. Looks a good balance – glad to Thomas, Bettache, and Adomah getting a start. Time for Georgie boy to show what he can do. #LEYQPR https://t.co/9nPUa1ldnS — Vamos QPR (@Vamos_QPR) August 11, 2021

For a rotated squad that isnt bad at all! #LEYQPR https://t.co/9vC4DcgVib — Aaron Vieira (@HDpridex) August 11, 2021

andre gonna ball tonight mark my words https://t.co/apdxFY27Nt — Sim (@simeonlucas19) August 11, 2021