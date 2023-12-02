Highlights Middlesbrough underwent a high turnover of players in the summer, with key figures leaving the club and influential loan players moving to the Premier League.

A rebuild was necessary, and Boro targeted young, hungry players to refresh the squad, which has had a positive impact overall but led to a slow start to the season.

Boro must carefully consider their strategy for the January window, focusing on ready-made players who can make an instant impact to help secure promotion this season. Center-back is a priority position that needs to be addressed.

There was a high turnover of players at Middlesbrough in the summer, with Michael Carrick having to contend with some key figures leaving the club.

Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer were all influential as Boro reached the play-offs, but failure to go up means the trio, who were on loan, are now in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Chuba Akpom’s incredible form, combined with his contract situation, meant he was always going to move on, and he eventually joined Ajax.

Middlesbrough change transfer strategy

So, a rebuild was required, with Boro targeting young, hungry players in the summer to refresh the squad.

Generally, that’s a decision that has paid off. They have brought in some real quality, and the youngsters are on board with what Carrick wants, as he looks to build a high-energy, attacking side.

But, the issues that come with a young team were highlighted earlier in the campaign. Boro endured a miserable start, and it took time for the new recruits to get to grips with the system.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

With that in mind, Boro must think twice about their strategy ahead of the January window, as they need players who can make an instant impact.

Pleasingly, they aren’t in a position where they need a lot of new faces. Instead, it’s quality over quantity, and it’s about bringing in players who will help the team win promotion this season.

Therefore, the potential signings have to be ready-made players who know the Championship and can help this team.

That’s not to say they abandon their philosophy entirely, as it’s clearly the way to go for the long-term. Yet, right now, they have a chance of finishing in the top six, and it’s about improving the XI, as opposed to someone who could triple in value in the next three to five years.

Middlesbrough must target a centre-back

One priority area is sure to be centre-back, as Darragh Lenihan is someone who fits the bill of being a proven, experienced performer at this level, but he has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

You would presume the recruitment team have already been lining up replacements, with links to Ahmed Hegazy understandable, and it’s critical they find someone who can be the leader at the back they need.

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are both good options, but the lack of senior depth behind them is a genuine concern, and it has to be addressed.

There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the January window opening, but it would be a real shock if Boro weren’t firmly in the hunt to secure another top six finish.

Like last season, though, the window will once again be crucial to any promotion ambitions they have.

All successful teams have the right balance, and Boro are probably lacking one or two experienced heads that can help this talented group.

If it can be addressed in the New Year with the right signings, Middlesbrough could seal their Premier League return under Carrick this season.