Highlights Despite Derby County's mixed start to the season, Conor Washington praises manager Paul Warne and enjoys playing under him.

The pressure on Warne has increased due to Derby's inconsistent form and their eight-point gap from the automatic promotion spots.

Warne's coaching style and ability to provide guidance and support are appreciated by Washington and the squad, and he is expected to receive backing in January to improve the squad.

Conor Washington has heaped praise on Derby County boss Paul Warne, despite their mixed start to the season.

Derby’s inconsistent form continues

After taking over during the previous campaign, this was the first full season for Warne, and there is an expectation that the Rams win promotion.

However, they are sixth going into the international break, and whilst they are only outside the play-offs on goals scored, the eight point gap to the automatic places is a concern.

As a result, there had been pressure building on Warne, which wasn’t helped by an FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two Crewe.

Nevertheless, Warne will still feel his side are in a decent enough position to kick-on, and he certainly won’t be panicking considering he has delivered success at this level in the past.

Conor Washington discusses Paul Warne impact

And, it appears he has the full backing of the squad, with Washington someone who knows Warne very well, having worked with him at the Millers before reuniting with him at Pride Park earlier this year.

Speaking to FLW via Sky Bet, Washington explained why he is enjoying life playing for Warne.

“It's been brilliant [to play for Paul Warne]. He’s somebody that I was always aware of even having not played for him before. Everybody that I know that’s played under him speaks highly of him.

“It's great to work under him, he's a great person and he’s a good coach as well. He probably goes under the radar because of his personality, but he and his coaching staff have had great success at this level, and obviously the level above with Rotherham [United] last season. It's great to work under somebody you're comfortable with.

“Warne has been great. It's not so much in taking me out [onto the training pitch] and doing an hour's worth of this, or an hour’s worth of that, or sitting me in meeting rooms for hours on end. It might just be five minutes here of ‘have you seen this’, ‘I've seen this in your game’ and five or ten-minute drills, during training [and] after training.

“He's a great sounding board. As strikers we're all relatively experienced now so a lot of it is a discussion rather than ‘you need to do this’ – we've all got different attributes. Obviously, we need to make sure that we're functioning within the system that he wants to play as well.”

What next for Derby and Paul Warne?

The boss revealed last month that he had received support from owner David Clowes, and he is expected to receive backing in January to improve the squad as they look to push on during the run-in.

Given the size of the club, there will always be expectations when they are in League One, and it can be difficult for some players to deal with.

But, Warne will feel he has enough experience in the squad, with Washington one of those figures who have been there and done it over the years.

Three wins in the last four league games has lifted the mood, even if the FA Cup setback was a blow.

Derby are back in League One action on November 25, when they welcome Bristol Rovers to Pride Park.