Godden starts: How we expect Coventry City to line up against Hull on Wednesday night

Coventry are exactly where they would want to be at this stage of the season – staring the play-off places in the face, with every chance that they could seal a spot in the top six.

It’s testament to the work that Mark Robins and his squad have done that after only recently coming back into the second tier, they are already right up near the top of the division. Whilst they are currently sat in tenth, they remain only three points off Sheffield United in sixth.

With another ten games to be played too, there is a real chance they could get a play-off berth when the season comes to a close. It does though mean that every point from now until the summer is very important to the Sky Blues.

In midweek, they’ll face off against a Hull side who want to pull away from relegation at the opposite end of the division and will be well up for the fixture. But who could Coventry pick to ensure they snatch the win?

After such an emphatic win over Sheffield United last time out, you would think that Mark Robins won’t want to touch a side that sealed such a superb victory.

To beat the Blades in such a manner suggests a lineup that is thriving and can see off most teams in the league – so they should surely lineup the same way if it is possible. In that fixture, it was Callum O’Hare who came out looking the brightest, with two goals and an assist to help seal that 4-1 win.

Viktor Gyokeres has been a revelation in attack and was another player to bag against the Blades so should hold onto his position. Alongside him, Matt Godden was also a handful and found himself on the scoresheet so should surely retain his place too.

Further back, the midfield pairing of Jamie Allen and Gus Hamer were hard to stop and whilst both wingers were subbed off against Sheffield United, they too should start this game again.

In defence, Michael Rose managed an assist and hit the bar himself and Jake Clarke-Slater was as solid as ever. With Kyle McFadzean in-between them, it has proven to be a backline made of brick – and that being said, they should all continue to feature if they are fit.