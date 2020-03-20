Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘God I’m missing watching you play’ – Some Brentford fans rave over star man’s isolation challenge

Ollie Watkins is the latest footballer to take part in the #StayAtHomeChallenge – and it’s fair to say that his short video has gone down well with Brentford fans.

With the recent coronavirus outbreak forcing the Premier League and EFL to be suspended all games until 3o April, the majority of players have not been training and therefore are having to think outside the box to keep themselves occupied whilst in isolation.

A number of footballers are encouraging people to remain at home to prevent the virus from spreading and are posting their own personal clips of themselves juggling toilet roll, whilst showing off their skills, before nominating friends and teammates to have a go.

Brentford’s Twitter posted Watkins’ effort last night and it’s fair to say that it got a great response from Bees fans, who’re clearing missing their top goalscorer.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below, including one of Watkins’ Brentford teammates, who was clearly impressed with his skills.


