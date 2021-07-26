Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘God help us’, ‘Give him a chance’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Wolves transfer finalised

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Matija Sarkic on a season-long loan from Wolves.

It’s no secret that Blues need a new keeper, with number one Neil Etheridge suffering from Covid. And, Sarkic has been on Blues’ radar for a while now, with the stopper joining on trial initially.

That has given Lee Bowyer the chance to assess the keeper on a day-to-day basis and in training, and he has clearly been impressed, with the deal announced on the club’s official site this evening.

However, with Sarkic at fault for one of the goals in the recent pre-season defeat at Northampton, a small number of fans are not convinced he’s the signing that Blues should’ve made, although many were quick to point out it wasn’t a competitive game and they’re willing to back Bowyer’s judgement.

This is the second loan to arrive from Wolves after Dion Sanderson signed and here we look at the reaction from Twitter…


