‘God help us’, ‘Give him a chance’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Wolves transfer finalised

Birmingham City have completed the signing of Matija Sarkic on a season-long loan from Wolves.

Welcome to the Club, @sarkicmatija! 👊 The goalkeeper has joined #BCFC on a season-long loan deal from Wolves. Powered by @FarleyandJones. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 26, 2021

It’s no secret that Blues need a new keeper, with number one Neil Etheridge suffering from Covid. And, Sarkic has been on Blues’ radar for a while now, with the stopper joining on trial initially.

That has given Lee Bowyer the chance to assess the keeper on a day-to-day basis and in training, and he has clearly been impressed, with the deal announced on the club’s official site this evening.

However, with Sarkic at fault for one of the goals in the recent pre-season defeat at Northampton, a small number of fans are not convinced he’s the signing that Blues should’ve made, although many were quick to point out it wasn’t a competitive game and they’re willing to back Bowyer’s judgement.

This is the second loan to arrive from Wolves after Dion Sanderson signed and here we look at the reaction from Twitter…

1 mistake In a pre season friendly, reading some of the comments you'd think we've signed the worst keeper In the world 🤦‍♂️. How about getting behind the lad, I'm pretty sure he's more annoyed about the mistake than a lot of you are. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) July 26, 2021

People need to get behind the lad now. Saw a few already preparing him as the season scapegoat after the friendly at the weekend. Ethers needs time, so let’s just get behind him now👍🏼 — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) July 26, 2021

People on his back because of ONE mistake in PRE SEASON. Jesus Christ pathetic get behind the lad. — JMblues (@JMbcfc_) July 26, 2021

God help us if he plays like how he has been — Damion (@Damion63066376) July 26, 2021

Some of the comments are a joke on this. Lad made a mistake but Bowyer obviously thinks he’s good enough, give him a chance at the very least! #bcfc https://t.co/iFzarxV4v8 — Mark (@MarkBcfc3) July 26, 2021

One mistake in pre season and look at the comments. Get behind him ffs https://t.co/aNNDHGRVHF — Jon (@jonr1875) July 26, 2021