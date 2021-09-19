‘God help us come January’ – These Birmingham City fans react to comments from key figure

Birmingham City fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at lowly Peterborough United yesterday.

Lee Bowyer’s side have enjoyed a pretty positive start to the campaign, with the side competing well most weeks. However, they were comfortably second best against The Posh from start to finish.

A Harlee Dean own goal inside a minute summed up how things were going to go for Blues and the support were understandably frustrated by the performance.

Speaking to the club’s official media after the game, Bowyer acknowledged his side weren’t at the required level, as he also claimed the team were ‘fatigued’.

The former player has plenty of credit in the bank with the support because of the outstanding work he has done since taking over, but it’s fair to say that many didn’t agree with his assessment.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from some of the support on Twitter…

Good luck Lee, you're going to need it because that was a shambles frankly! — Mark Galloway (@Covbluenose) September 19, 2021

If the loss leads to a better use of the squad and alterations in formations and tactics to best face the particular opposition on the day, then it's a loss well taken. — Kyle 🏴 (@AnarchoKyle) September 19, 2021

Please don’t ever play two big men up top again — 💙 (@DajerbalJames) September 19, 2021

We’re 8 games into the season if the players are tired now god help us come January!! — Joe Smith (@JoeSmit40807159) September 19, 2021

I would have Juke come on from off the bench, even if we are winning. He is really strong & great at holding the ball up. We can’t just keep crossing or throwing the ball into the box. We need to be more attacking from the floor. I love Juke but should be Deeney or Aneke & Hogan — Andrew Purcell (@Andrew_purcell) September 19, 2021

I wasnt at the game but the stats suggest we had more opportunities than they did? I can only assume they were half chances — Dan 🇬🇧 (@DP_1875) September 19, 2021

7 goals in 2 games is prime Birmingham City Karanka. First bad performance under Bowyer so can't really moan. We were abysmal but could see from kick-off we looked fatigued. — iamjbohemia (@iamjbohemia) September 19, 2021