Birmingham City

‘God help us come January’ – These Birmingham City fans react to comments from key figure

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at lowly Peterborough United yesterday.

Lee Bowyer’s side have enjoyed a pretty positive start to the campaign, with the side competing well most weeks. However, they were comfortably second best against The Posh from start to finish.

A Harlee Dean own goal inside a minute summed up how things were going to go for Blues and the support were understandably frustrated by the performance.

Speaking to the club’s official media after the game, Bowyer acknowledged his side weren’t at the required level, as he also claimed the team were ‘fatigued’.

The former player has plenty of credit in the bank with the support because of the outstanding work he has done since taking over, but it’s fair to say that many didn’t agree with his assessment.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from some of the support on Twitter…


