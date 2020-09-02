‘Gobsmacked if true’, ‘Why would we sell?’ – Many Swansea City fans react to potential player exit

According to Wales Online, Watford are interested in signing Swansea City captain Matt Grimes this summer.

The Hornets are likely to be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, with Abdoulaye Doucoure being heavily linked with a move to Everton for around £35m

According to Wales Online, Vladimir Ivic’s side have identified Swansea captain Matt Grimes as a replacement for the Frenchman, after a hugely impressive campaign for the Swans.

The midfielder featured in every one of Swansea’s 46 Championship fixtures last term, registering seven assists and helping Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The 25-year-old was unable to captain his side past the semi-finals, though, with Brentford coming from behind to win on aggregate, condemning the Welsh side to another season of Championship football.

Grimes was a key player for Steve Cooper’s side last season, but the summer arrivals of Korey Smith and Morgan Gibbs-White will add competition to the midfield next season.

It would undoubtedly be a coup for Watford to bring in a Championship captain following their return to the second tier, but it would be equally surprising to see Swansea give him to a potential promotion rival.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to this news…

why would he downgrade lol — Jak Morgan (@JakMorgan01) September 2, 2020

Gobsmacked if true. Why would we sell, and also he join, a divisional rival? I’d completely understand if he joined a Premier League club but this doesn’t make sense to me — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) September 2, 2020

£10m, £8m up front. Striker money 👍🏻 — Sean (@seanoo67) September 2, 2020

Can’t see that happening at all — JacksAngle (@JacksAngle) September 2, 2020

Can’t see how this would be a good move for Matt, unless a big hike in wages. Relegated clubs are often not great places to be. Watford could easily do a Stoke City/Huddersfield/Hull He’s done well at #swans but not at other clubs when he left on loan. — Mark Jones (@MarkJonesRib) September 2, 2020

Can i remind all of you people say we wont miss Grimes, the same was said about Jack Cork. If Grimes leaves it will be like ripping the heart out of our midfield. Hes a player who is not fully appreciated by our fans. It would be nice to see us dig our heels in and keep him. — james hill (@JamesHill180) September 2, 2020

Please no 😔 — Cameron Harris 🦢 (@ScfcCam1) September 2, 2020

Sadly we got no chance for Brewster mate he’s going to the prem definitely! Selling grimes would force us to buy 2 midfielders in. Unless we get decent money it would be a stupid move this close to the season — Ryan (@ryanjeyy) September 2, 2020