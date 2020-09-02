Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Gobsmacked if true’, ‘Why would we sell?’ – Many Swansea City fans react to potential player exit

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to Wales Online, Watford are interested in signing Swansea City captain Matt Grimes this summer.

The Hornets are likely to be in the market for a new central midfielder this summer, with Abdoulaye Doucoure being heavily linked with a move to Everton for around £35m

According to Wales Online, Vladimir Ivic’s side have identified Swansea captain Matt Grimes as a replacement for the Frenchman, after a hugely impressive campaign for the Swans.

The midfielder featured in every one of Swansea’s 46 Championship fixtures last term, registering seven assists and helping Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-off semi-finals.

The 25-year-old was unable to captain his side past the semi-finals, though, with Brentford coming from behind to win on aggregate, condemning the Welsh side to another season of Championship football.

Grimes was a key player for Steve Cooper’s side last season, but the summer arrivals of Korey Smith and Morgan Gibbs-White will add competition to the midfield next season.

It would undoubtedly be a coup for Watford to bring in a Championship captain following their return to the second tier, but it would be equally surprising to see Swansea give him to a potential promotion rival.

Here, we take a look at Swansea fans’ reactions to this news…


