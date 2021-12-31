Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Goat’, ‘Announce five year contract extension’ – Many Sunderland fans react to player’s showing

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka’s goal and performance last night in their 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. 

The 21-year-old was introduced as a substitute in place of Dan Neil in the 71st minute and had an almost instant impact for the Black Cats as he scored some four minutes later from just inside the six yard box.

It was a fine contribution from a player that has had to be patient when waiting for his chance under Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from the striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen from the youngster.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mbunga-Kimpioka found the back of the net.


Article title: 'Goat', 'Announce five year contract extension' – Many Sunderland fans react to player's showing

