‘Goat’, ‘Announce five year contract extension’ – Many Sunderland fans react to player’s showing

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka’s goal and performance last night in their 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was introduced as a substitute in place of Dan Neil in the 71st minute and had an almost instant impact for the Black Cats as he scored some four minutes later from just inside the six yard box.

It was a fine contribution from a player that has had to be patient when waiting for his chance under Lee Johnson at the Stadium of Light.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from the striker, with many taking to social media to air their views on what they had seen from the youngster.

Quiz: Did Sunderland do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Won the EFL Trophy? Yes No

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mbunga-Kimpioka found the back of the net.

HIT THAT BENJII — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) December 30, 2021

Robbed earlier on, and now scoring goals. Giddup son — Spencer Davison🔴⚪️ (@SAFCSpencer) December 30, 2021

GOAT — Jamie (@JamieSAFC_) December 30, 2021

Well he's taken his chance well 🤣 — MagicMackem (@mark_j_cummins) December 30, 2021

Get in Benji lad — Ryan Clark (@21rclark) December 30, 2021

It’s just sad to think a small majority of Sunderland fans actually wanted him to go😩 https://t.co/eSwDuMiMlS — colio (@ColeLevy5) December 30, 2021

You love to see it https://t.co/ZyaEW2JZ1x — Jordan (@J_GRANT1109) December 30, 2021

What is happening 🙈 https://t.co/TA1NxBsWCd — Alex Lloyd (@lloyd5150) December 30, 2021

Announce five year contract extension — Nathan Stephenson (@Stevo_safc) December 30, 2021

The Benji era starts now — tjbrown🔴⚪️ (@tjbrown___) December 30, 2021