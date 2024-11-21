This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Mikael Forssell has been named as the ideal former player to add to Chris Davies' Birmingham City side.

It was an exciting summer for Blues, as owners Knighthead put serious investment into the first-team as they look to guide the club back to the Championship following their disappointing relegation last season, with Davies leading this new era.

League One Table (as of 20/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 14 16 32 2 Birmingham City 13 12 30 3 Wrexham 15 11 28

The most eye-catching addition was the club-record capture of Jay Stansfield, but Blues spent many more millions to assemble the most expensive squad in League One history.

Mikael Forssell suggested as dream Birmingham City signing

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Blues have started very well this season, with Davies’ men second in the third tier, and they’ve only lost once in the league so far.

So, there’s not a lot wrong with Blues at the moment, but fans can always dream about how it could get better.

With that in mind, FLW asked fan pundit Mike which one specific player he would like to add to the current group from those that have pulled on the royal blue shirt over the years.

There were a lot of quality options that he considered, before he identified the prolific Finnish striker who excelled at St. Andrew's over two decades ago as the ideal player to improve this team.

“I think it’s a really tough one. The reason is that you’ve got to think about where our weaknesses are as a side, and who would be the best fit, as in what we need right now, rather than just great players.

“Personally, some of my favourite players of all time were Christophe Dugarry. I was a massive fan of Steve Bruce when he was here at the back, and Jose Dominguez was one of the first players I liked when I got into watching Blues.

“Stan Lazaridis would potentially be on the list, as he offered something different on the wing that we’ve probably not got.

“I was a huge fan of Barry Ferguson, I think he’d add a level of steel, but with Iwata and Paik I’m not sure it’s needed.

“So, the one player I’d probably bring in, in his pomp, would be Mikael Forssell. The Alfie May and Jay Stansfield link-up isn’t quite working at the moment, so someone like Forssell, who is an out-and-out goalscoring number nine would help. You could move Stansfield into the ten or out wide, with May coming off the bench. I think he’d be a massive addition.”

Birmingham City will hope to bring the good times back

The players named above are from much happier times for Blues fans, and the challenge for Tom Wagner and the ownership group is to bring those times back to the Midlands outfit.

Clearly, they are prepared to put serious money in to help Blues, and all supporters will be excited about what the future will bring.

The long-term aim is to get back to the Premier League, and to establish the club back among the elite in English football.

That may seem a long way off now, but Birmingham now have major resources behind them - and they will take those steps to the top a lot quicker if they can find another striker like Forssell as soon as possible!