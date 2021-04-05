‘Goals in that’ – These Bournemouth fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

Bournemouth will be looking to boost their Championship play-off hopes on course on Monday afternoon, as the travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn.

The Cherries go into the game seventh in the second-tier table, just one point off the top six spots going into the game, where they will be looking to make it three straight league wins.

Blackburn meanwhile, are in dismal form, having won just one of their last 13 games, meaning this could be something of an opportunity for the visitors.

Perhaps with that in mind, Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has named a side that shows just three changes from the one that beat Middlesbrough 3-1 on Good Friday, as Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks and Ben Pearson replace Diego Rico, Jack Wilshere and Junior Stanislas respectively.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Bournemouth fans were keen too give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Cherries supporters had to say.

Brooks 😍 — 1Leo287 (@1Leo287) April 5, 2021

Decent Team, Go and do the business — mark cole (@markcole_1) April 5, 2021

jesus christ what a team — 🍒 (@DanjumaSZN) April 5, 2021

Strong team. Only L Cook & Stan out so a strong bench too with just one U21 on it. #afcb 👍🍒 https://t.co/fYpMyfNzlk — 👍🍒 UTC In All Depts ❤️🖤 (@UTCInAllDepts) April 5, 2021

Solid…. as long as Brooksy concentrates on keeping the ball and accurate passes, instead of attempting fancy footwork that often doesn’t work and losing the ball…. of course, if he scores a brace he can do what the chuff he wants!!

UTCIAD — Paul (@Paul03229454) April 5, 2021