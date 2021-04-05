Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Goals in that’ – These Bournemouth fans react to confirmed team news for Blackburn clash

9 mins ago

Bournemouth will be looking to boost their Championship play-off hopes on course on Monday afternoon, as the travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn.

The Cherries go into the game seventh in the second-tier table, just one point off the top six spots going into the game, where they will be looking to make it three straight league wins.

Blackburn meanwhile, are in dismal form, having won just one of their last 13 games, meaning this could be something of an opportunity for the visitors.

Perhaps with that in mind, Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate has named a side that shows just three changes from the one that beat Middlesbrough 3-1 on Good Friday, as Lloyd Kelly, David Brooks and Ben Pearson replace Diego Rico, Jack Wilshere and Junior Stanislas respectively.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Bournemouth fans were keen too give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Cherries supporters had to say.


