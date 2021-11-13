‘Goals coming’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to big moment for rarely-seen player against Crewe

Xavier Amaechi made his long awaited Bolton Wanderers debut in the Trotters’ 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old joined this summer on loan from Hamburg of the 2. Bundesliga but suffered a broken metatarsal in pre-season which meant that his first competitive Wanderers action came on Friday evening.

The former Arsenal youngster’s loan deal expires on 1st January but Ian Evatt will probably be wanting to extend it until the end of the campaign.

Amaechi will be in competition with Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga and Dapo Afolayan for a spot on the wing, where the former is currently stepping in as a makeshift right back due to Gethin Jones’ injury.

Evatt’s style of play should be reminiscent of Amaechi’s time at Arsenal, playing out from the back and looking to keep possession for large periods to increase the control they have over a match.

Evatt’s men ended a run of four losses and one draw in the league in victory over rock bottom Crewe Alexandra at The UniBol, trimming the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just five points. Bolton have been great to follow in their first season since promotion from League Two and Amaechi should add some variety to their journey this term.

Here, we take a look at the best of the reaction on Twitter from Bolton supporters on Amaechi’s long awaited debut…

Literally (and I don't like to use that word) excites me. Let's Xav it! — Luke Robinson (@LukeRob69263068) November 13, 2021

He was actually mint when he came on n all, gonna be unreal on the wings😮‍💨 https://t.co/0XC5yZlBjb — nath (@nathjnzy) November 13, 2021

Goals coming from @XavierAmaechi . My crystal ball tells me so, and also his drive and determination. — Luke Robinson (@LukeRob69263068) November 12, 2021