Andre Gray’s time at Plymouth Argyle will be looked back as a curious time for both player and club, with neither really getting what they wanted out of the situation.

Argyle were craving a forward who could lead the line and find the net on a regular basis, but got a creaking frontman who struggled to make his mark in green, save for the odd moment of magic.

Gray started just five matches during his time at Home Park, with a further eight substitute appearances after joining in October, before leaving the club at the start of the year once his short-term deal had expired.

The nomadic striker now finds himself in Turkey after his detour to Devon, but is yet to find the net for Fatih Karagumruk after moving last month.

Andre Gray struggled to make Plymouth Argyle impact

Argyle were somewhat forced into bringing Gray to the club on a three-month deal back in October, with the Pilgrims running short on attacking options after the news that Muhamed Tijani would be ruled out until the new year.

It was something of a needs-must situation, and on paper, the estimated £12,500 weekly wage outlay could have been money well spent as the former Premier League striker looked to rebuild his carer in England after stints in Greece and Saudi Arabia.

But right from the off, the ex-Luton Town man looked behind the pace of the game in the Championship, although he did net in the dramatic three-goal comeback against Preston North End on his third appearance for the club.

In truth, Argyle were at sixes and sevens all over the pitch at this point under Rooney, and Gray was constantly living off scraps, but his performance against former club Watford will be every Argyle fan’s lasting memory of the striker going forward.

A stunning first-time volley gave the Green Army a glimpse of the quality he has in his boots to equalise in the first-half, before a superb curled effort in the last seconds of the game rescued a point for the Pilgrims, with Gray the toast of the town that Friday night.

Andre Gray's Plymouth Argyle Championship record (FBRef) Appearances 13 Starts 5 Minnutes played 539 Goals 3 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 0.67

Those goals in late November would prove to be his last in green before departing at the start of January, with his sights set on another stop in what is turning out to be a traveller’s paradise of a career.

Andre Gray moves to Turkey after Plymouth Argyle exit

It just makes complete sense for Andre Gray to be playing his football in Turkey, doesn’t it?

It is the playground for the who’s who of yesteryear on the banks of the Marmara Sea, and now the former Premier League marksman has set up camp in Istanbul with Fatih Karagumruk.

The side are currently in the second tier of the Turkish football pyramid, and are chasing promotion to the Super Lig after relegation last season. They currently sit in second, nine points behind those pesky Kocaelispor boys.

It is unclear whether he got the traditional Turkish treatment of a full serenade when he arrived at the airport in Istanbul, but those ultras will do anything for a party, so let’s assume he got the works: the dancing, the flares, the scarfs, the lot.

EFL fans will recognise a number of Gray’s new teammates in his new surroundings, with former Stoke City striker Wesley battling it out for the number nine role with Gray, while fellow ex-Potter Daniel Johnson is also in the mix.

One time Sunderland man Papy Djilobodji also calls Fatih Karagumruk home right now, with the who’s who of second tier nomads coming together for a promotion push.

Gray has played four times since signing on the dotted line for his new side, with his debut coming in a 1-1 draw against Amed, before a 1-0 win against Corum FK kept the momentum going at the top of the table, despite the aforementioned Wesley and Johnson both seeing red.

In fact, there was a sending off in each of his first three appearances in Turkey, which sounds like carnage, although he is yet to find a goal in four outings so far.

With promotion at stake, Fatih will be hoping their attacker starts banging the goals in soon, although the Green Army will testify those days are becoming fewer and farther between.