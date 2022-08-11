Goalkeeper to move on? The big Burnley transfer dilemmas facing Vincent Kompany ahead of September 1st

Burnley have had a positive start to the season under Vincent Kompany.

There was a real high around the club following an opening weekend win against Huddersfield Town, which started the season in perfect fashion.

That was then backed up with a draw against Luton Town at Turf Moor last weekend.

If the Clarets can take a positive result out of Friday night’s meeting with Watford, you’ve got to say it will have been a successful transition into life under Kompany.

Key to that for Burnley has been the transfer window. Kompany has moved players on swiftly and brought others in with equal urgency.

There are still three weeks of the window remaining and plenty for Kompany to weigh up.

We dive into a couple of dilemmas here:

Go big for Davies

Reports from The Sun have suggested that Cardiff City have knocked back a £2.5m from Burnley for Isaak Davies.

Burnley clearly want to bring in a forward and, looking at their squad, they need to.

However, there’s a decision to make with Davies in whether or not he’s worth pushing the boat out for in the remainder of the window.

How many is too many?

Burnley had to have an overhaul this summer. There was a big job on Kompany’s hands and he’s done well so far.

Judging by developments since the season has started, there’s no slowing down either, with Burnley having their fingers in a number of pies.

Kompany, though, has to be mindful of how many is too many. It’s sometimes a cliche and we have to admit Burnley needed the change.

Retaining some of that prior knowledge of the club is still important, though, as Kompany has done with Jack Cork, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes. Over the season, they could be as important as any new signings.

Another loan for Bailey Peacock-Farrell?

Peacock-Farrell spent last season out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, doing well on the whole for the Owls.

He’s started the season behind Arijanet Muric and on the Burnley bench. You could question how good that is for him this coming year.

You’d think he needs to be playing and it probably means there’s a dilemma to assess later in the window.

