A host of Championship clubs are in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien, with Carlton Palmer expecting Burnley or Blackburn Rovers to win the race for his signature this month.

After Nottingham Forest left him out of their plans, O'Brien decided to move back and ply his trade in the United States on loan at LAFC from the Premier League side. With the chances of him winning much game time at Nottingham Forest appearing slim, he was sent out on loan for a third time.

That's after a temporary spell at Middlesbrough last season. He first went on loan to DC United prior to joining Michael Carrick on Teesside, with LAFC his second MLS side in the last few seasons.

Lewis O'Brien's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Huddersfield Town 131 8 10 Bradford City (loan) 46 4 3 Nottingham Forest 17 1 0 DC United 19 1 1 Middlesbrough 25 0 1 LAFC 18 1 1

However, now that MLS's season has ended, there is interest from the second tier. Alan Nixon reported on Monday evening that Hull are keen on acquiring O'Brien's services on loan, while Nixon also posted on Sunday that Blackburn Rovers were looking to win the 26-year-old's signature.

But FLW have also exclusively revealed that Championship promotion challengers Burnley are eager to win the race for O'Brien's signature, as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Lewis O'Brien interest

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes O'Brien should be eyeing a move to Scott Parker's side, and expects Hull to have very little chance when up against two sides towards the top of the division.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Burnley have joined Hull City and Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

"I'm surprised nobody has tried to do this deal before now. I mean, O'Brien is a very good player at Championship level.

"Obviously, you're looking at Blackburn and John Eustace has done a brilliant job and they are in the play-off positions.

"But Burnley are in that position where they are going for automatic promotion, so I think if a deal is struck with Burnley, then he will go to Burnley.

"That's where he would likely get that push to kick on to go on and get back into the Premier League. I know Blackburn could afford his wages and they have tried to sign him before and it was only for the fact the paperwork wasn't completed in time.

"As for Hull City, I don't think they have got any chance, given where they are in the league. It's between Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

"But I think it will be interesting to see if Blackburn have the cash to pay. John Eustace might have convinced them with the way he's done this season, meaning they will inject that money into the football club.

"But I really do think it would be a fantastic move for Burnley. That would makes it an even more interesting chase up there at the top end from now until the end of the season between them, Sunderland, Sheffield United, and Leeds United.

"The best business done for me in the transfer window, so far, is Sheffield United. But this would be a good bit of business for Burnley or Blackburn if they can get this over the line.

"It's likely that Burnley would be a better move. And financially, I think they can afford his salary."

Lewis O'Brien has a difficult decision to make

While a move for O’Brien has been touted, all of the teams named are already well stocked in terms of playing personnel in the middle of the park right now, with Parker, John Eustace, and Ruben Selles all able to pick from a number of stars to patrol the engine room if needed.

That abundance of players doesn’t always contribute towards success, with a number of stars wanting game time but only so many being able to take to the field, so throwing another body into the mix could well disrupt the flow of the team as much as add to it.

O'Brien, therefore, should pick based on the team that he thinks he will start more regularly for. Lewis Travis and Sondre Tronstad will take most of the minutes at Blackburn, for example. Hull play with a three-man midfield and he would perhaps operate well as a box-to-box midfielder for Selles.

Although many players will want to play for the best side possible, which would be Parker's Burnley side at this moment in time.