‘Go their separate ways’ – Watford facing decision on key player’s future at Vicarage Road: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

It’s safe to say that Troy Deeney has established himself as a Watford legend over the years, with the forward being with the club since 2010.

He has scored 140 goals in 416 appearances for the Hornets in all competitions, which includes a number of impressive seasons with them in the Premier League.

But the club were relegated into the Championship last season, and will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Xisco Munoz.

The Hornets are currently sat second in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Deeney is entering the final few months of his current contract with Watford though, and will be eager to impress from now until the end of the season.

Do these celebrities support Watford or not?

1 of 16 Anthony Joshua is a Watford fan? True False

The experienced forward has scored seven goals from his 18 appearances this term, although the majority of those have come from the penalty spot.

Football League World’s Watford fan Joseph Findlay-Bada has issued his thoughts on Deeney’s future at Vicarage Road, and felt as though it’s the ideal time to move him on in the summer.

“There is no doubt that Deeney has cemented his legendary status at Watford regardless of what happens this season, however I think it would be a good time for both parties to go their separate ways.

“Although there is an option for a one year extension to his contract, I think that the way we are currently playing without him shows that he isn’t as important for us as he once was. He has scored one goal from open play all season.”

Our Verdict:

It’s a really tricky decision for Watford this summer. Deeney has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years, but I do think they’ll part company with him at the end of the 2020/21 season.

With his contract due to expire, and Watford challenging for promotion back into the Premier League, I think they’ll find better options as they potentially look to adjust to life back in the top-flight.

Deeney is a firm fans favourite at Vicarage Road, and will be looking to finish this year’s campaign strongly, with his side in with a real chance of automatic promotion, after a strong run of recent results.

Even if they aren’t to win promotion this term, it certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him leave the club when his contract reaches a conclusion.