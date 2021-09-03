‘Go sign someone on a free’, ‘Not looking good then’ – Many West Brom fans react as player setback revealed

Despite a positive start to the Championship season, injury issues are threatening to batter West Bromwich Albion’s defence in the coming weeks.

The action is coming up thick and fast following the international break with six matches in a three-week period, and Valerien Ismael will need all his best players fit and firing in that period.

But he could be without two of his key defensive players for a big run of matches, with Dara O’Shea joining Matt Clarke on the injury list.

Clarke has sat out the previous few matches after picking up a hamstring injury and he’s set to be out for a number of weeks, and now O’Shea has suffered a problem on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Quiz: Have West Brom won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

O’Shea was withdrawn by Stephen Kenny in the first half against Portugal this week and he has returned to the Midlands after picking up a problem, and has been replaced in the squad for Ireland’s two other international matches by fellow Baggie Callum Robinson.

Having scored twice already this season, O’Shea is set to be a big miss if his injury will keep him out for an extended period of time and supporters have been reacting to the news that he won’t be featuring for Ireland for the rest of the week.

Go sign someone on a free now — Chris Mason (@baggie2508) September 3, 2021

It's inevitable Robbo will get injured now 🤦‍♂️ — J (@Jayden_WBA) September 3, 2021

Any news on the injury or will the fans be kept in the dark as usual?? — Damien Conway (@DamoWBA) September 3, 2021

Go sign Kean Bryan now😘 — jack morley (@jmorley1606) September 3, 2021

Not looking good then — Hodgy (@Hodgy_gaming) September 3, 2021

God sake man, our thin squad is going to screw us this season #LaiOut — WbaDan (@dizriz1) September 3, 2021

If Robbo gets injured now I swear to god… — Adam 📀 (@Adam_WBAFC) September 3, 2021

Many fans happy the reserves played v Arsenal but not happy to play them in the league should they be needed. — malcolm jones (@jonesy68) September 3, 2021