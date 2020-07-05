Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fulham

‘Go for him’, ‘Having a laugh’ – Fulham fans debate sacked Championship manager after unconvincing win

Fulham fans have been debating the prospective appointment of ex-Bristol City manager Lee Johnson.

The long-term Bristol City boss was last night relieved of his duties. His side had just succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Severnside rivals Cardiff City, and now Fulham fans are talking of his potential appointment.

Scott Parker has been hit with criticism throughout the season. His side claimed another uninspiring 1-0 win over the lowly Birmingham City yesterday, keeping them in the play-off mix.

But unconvincing the win was, and Fulham fans are still debating the dismissal of Parker and are now touting Johnson as his likely successor.

It’d be a strange turn of events if Johnson were to be unveiled as the new Fulham coach. Parker likely has the job in the bag for now, but depending on how the play-offs pan out, that could quickly change.

See what Fulham fans had to say about Johnson after his sacking last night:


