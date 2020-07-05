‘Go for him’, ‘Having a laugh’ – Fulham fans debate sacked Championship manager after unconvincing win

Fulham fans have been debating the prospective appointment of ex-Bristol City manager Lee Johnson.

The long-term Bristol City boss was last night relieved of his duties. His side had just succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Severnside rivals Cardiff City, and now Fulham fans are talking of his potential appointment.

Scott Parker has been hit with criticism throughout the season. His side claimed another uninspiring 1-0 win over the lowly Birmingham City yesterday, keeping them in the play-off mix.

But unconvincing the win was, and Fulham fans are still debating the dismissal of Parker and are now touting Johnson as his likely successor.

It’d be a strange turn of events if Johnson were to be unveiled as the new Fulham coach. Parker likely has the job in the bag for now, but depending on how the play-offs pan out, that could quickly change.

See what Fulham fans had to say about Johnson after his sacking last night:

Considering Lee Johnson has just been sacked, go for him! Always had Bristol city punching above their weight, plays decent football and is a Fulham fan! Nows the time to get him and get prepared for next season! Parker is not good enough sadly! — AlexFfc (@APFFC) July 4, 2020

Clueless Khan with another winning tweet for his underachieving club. Does this man not even hear the groundswell of discontent for the way the club is being run. Get Lee Johnson or Chris Hughton in now! And sign Reed! — Nicholas Everett (@NMEverett01) July 4, 2020

Lee Johnson available. Think I would take him over Parker at Fulham? Had Bristol overachieving and knows Bobby and Bryan already🤔 #ffc — Conor Newman-Walley (@conornw) July 4, 2020

All these Fulham supporters who think we should go for Lee Johnson to replace Scotty, you must be having a laugh what has he done at Bristol City 😂😂😂😂 — Nigel Dennett (@NigelDennett) July 4, 2020

Lee Johnson Fulham manager….NO not for me…. we,d be top till Christmas then 10th or 11th at the end of the season….. Nope not for me🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — FFCWADEY (@ffcwadey) July 4, 2020

Please let’s not restart the Lee Johnson chatter again…yes, he comes from a family of #FFC fans, but that’s where the appeal ends. Bristol City are a decent club and they seem to have suffered the same routine each season, so not overly surprised he’s been given the heave ho. — Morgan Calton (@mccalton) July 4, 2020