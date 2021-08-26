‘Go down in history’ – Chris Martin outlines Bristol City target ahead of Cardiff City clash

Bristol City striker Chris Martin has claimed the Robins are hoping to send the travelling support home happy by beating Cardiff City in the Severnside derby on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson’s side travel to the Welsh capital to take on their fierce rivals in the lunchtime kick-off and will know that they’ll have a difficult test on their hands.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in the Championship this season and with eight points from four games sit sixth in the table at the moment.

Bristol City won in their last visit to the Cardiff City Stadium, however, with Martin bagging the decisive goal in the opening exchanges.

Getting three points on Saturday would be a real statement victory for Pearson’s side and, speaking to club media, the Robins striker was optimistic the visiting team could send their fans home happy.

He said: “Really, really looking forward to this weekend to see them in person, hear that famous atmosphere, and hopefully send them home happy.

“I think derbies mean a lot to the players, we understand the emotion that it brings for the fans and it is nice to be a part of that and to try to create special memories.

“I think we can all feel it, the buzz around it. The lead-up to the games is always much bigger in my experience. It’s always a nice challenge but a really positive opportunity for us to go down in history at the club.”

Martin looks set to come up against a former Robin in centre-back Aden Flint, while Marlon Pack is also likely to be involved against his former club from the start.

Flint will be someone that Bristol City will be particularly wary of as the defender has four goals already this term and his threat from set pieces is something that they know well given he bagged 38 goals for them.

12 of these 25 Bristol City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 1. Bristol City were founded after 1900 Fake Not fake

The Verdict

The Bristol City fans will love to hear Martin targetting all three points and a famous Severnside derby victory.

The Bluebirds enter this one as favourites, particularly on home turf, but that can easily go out the window in a derby as we’ve seen many times before.

Martin has emerged as Pearson’s first-choice centre-forward this term but his side will need him to be more lethal in front of goal if they’re to get a result against Cardiff as he struggled to convert his opportunities against Swansea City last Friday.

Three points would be massive for the Robins and a huge boost in confidence against a side that some are tipping to be pushing for the play-offs this term.

You feel it would also make the Bristol City boss a more popular figure among supporters.