Leeds United are expected to be a strong side again in the 2024/25 Championship season, but there are still question marks hanging over Daniel Farke's side as the window enters the final weeks.

The departures already include the likes of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate, Robin Koch, Jamie Shackleton, and Ian Poveda upon the expiry of their contracts, whilst Jack Harrison, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, Rasmus Kristensen, and Sam Greenwood have sealed loan exits.

Meanwhile, the further exits for more nominal fees from Marc Roca, Kristoffer Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, and Glen Kamara have all helped Farke and his team in raising necessary funds to help balance the books somewhat.

Despite that, Leeds are positioned to win the second tier this term despite losing key stars of last term, including Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Kamara.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the play-offs, and the subsequent departures since, there is an air of optimism surrounding Leeds as they enter the new season. In part, that is because Leeds have made astute signings to bolster their squad. Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, and Joe Rothwell have added quality and experience.

That is unlikely to be the end of their incomings, although they have pruned the squad well in terms of outgoings. Here, we take a look at two situations they must avoid during the final three weeks of the window.

Selling Willy Gnonto and failing to replace Crysencio Summerville

Leeds and Farke will be desperate to keep at least one of their different attacking players, especially those who are capable of a moment of magic in the final third to be a match winner. Summerville's departure felt inevitable, but perhaps both Rutter or Gnonto can be retained.

They are young players with plenty of potential, and both would command a huge fee this summer for the Whites to part ways with them. However, they could be vital components of the side next year, especially with their versatility to play a variety of roles in the line of three behind the centre-forward.

Gnonto has plenty of interest himself, but losing Summerville and adding a player such as Jon Rowe or Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would allow for him to play in his best role down the left-flank. He is better down that side than on the right, with angles in the half-spaces opening up for him to attack the box.

Willy Gnonto's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Zurich 74 12 10 Leeds United 72 13 7 Italy 13 1 2

It is especially pertinent that Leeds don't sell themselves short in terms of quality attacking players following Summerville's exit to West Ham. For the first fixture or two, they will have enough quality, but will be leaving Farke's attack short of options and quality for the rest of the season without an extra player out wide to join Gnonto and Rutter in giving Leeds the required attacking thrust.

Leeds winning the race for one of Rak-Sakyi or Rowe is paramount and would go a long way to replacing the quality and output of Summerville. Either could form part of Leeds' new-look attacking unit, as they look to rebuild this season in attack. The forward line looks more balanced down the right now, with Rothwell offering more from central midfield and Bogle overlapping down that side as well.

A restructuring of Leeds' forward line could see Gnonto switch to the opposite flank, with both players comfortable at attacking the box from an inverted angle, as they are two-footed enough to thrive as the right-winger. Holding onto Gnonto and signing a difference-maker in the final third would see the Whites have one of the strongest attacks in the league yet again.

Failing to add depth in key positions

Leeds are close to having a squad which has strength in depth in every area. Prior to Summerville's departure, according to reports in The Yorkshire Evening Post, Farke was said to be seeking another central midfielder to play as the No.8 in his team, as well as full-back cover. That is assuming there are no further surprise outgoings after Summerville.

Recent reports in The Athletic have stated similar, with the Whites targeting the addition of another midfielder and full-back before the transfer window shuts. It's clear that midfield is the biggest problem area where Leeds could inarguably use one more signing to strengthen Farke’s options for the season ahead, though.

On top of a winger, another player in the box-to-box mould with serious output could help make Leeds an even more impressive team from midfield next year, and give them the required depth for another automatic promotion push. They have Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to share the minutes in the deepest role at the base of midfield, but Rothwell needs support and competition.

However, it's crucial that the Leeds hierarchy follow through with their plans for full-back as well, as midfield is not the Whites' only problem, given the injury records of both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram. Leeds must also acquire another full-back for depth and cover, as neither can be expected to be totally free from injury for an entire campaign.

The second tier can be unforgiving during what is a 46-game slog, which requires strength in depth, and plenty of rotation from the substitute bench as well. Farke was reluctant to use his bench as frequently last season, which highlights the need for more high-quality options that he will turn to on a more regular basis in 2024/25.

They do not require an expensive player, but perhaps a younger profile of footballer, and one that can be developed into a first-team regular in time. If Leeds can retain key players from here on out, sign a player of high quality in the line of three behind the striker, and add both a midfielder and a full-back, then they will rightly be the favourites for automatic promotion.