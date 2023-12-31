Highlights Leeds United must prepare for Willy Gnonto's potential departure and ensure they have a replacement lined up to maintain squad depth.

Finding a specialist left-back should be a priority for the club, as both Firpo and Byram have struggled with injuries and a left-footer would provide better options for Farke.

Charlie Cresswell needs regular game time and may benefit from a loan move to further his development, but Leeds must also secure a replacement to maintain defensive depth.

The battle for promotion from the Championship is hotting up and the January transfer window could be crucial in shaping the remainder of the season for the top four, including with Daniel Farke and Leeds United.

The club may be hoping for a quieter window than the summer, but are facing a potentially busy January window of outgoings with a number of fringe players arguably needing the chance to thrive with regular game time for their development elsewhere.

The Whites weren't afraid to bring in some top-quality players during the summer transfer window, with Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe arriving at Elland Road for sizeable fees. That could be a sign of what is to come in terms of the club's intentions in January, too.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

However, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, preparation is well underway at all four of the clubs (Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Leeds and Southampton) currently vying for automatic promotion ahead of the winter window opening in a matter of days.

Farke has made clear that he is "expecting" a fairly quiet January for Leeds in the transfer market for a number of weeks now, and is perhaps happy with his settled squad after a hectic summer.

Here, we assess three different dilemmas that the club must face next month in the transfer market.

1 Willy Gnonto's future

Leeds cannot afford to stand still knowing that their promotion rivals won't, but even more so should any key player leave the club, such as Willy Gnonto.

Gnonto's future is up in the air and it's imperative that Leeds have contingency plans in case the Italian winger has further interest and departs West Yorkshire for a fresh opportunity.

He has not been utilised as frequently as he would like, with Farke opting for the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Dan James in the wide attacking roles, meaning a departure is perhaps back on the agenda.

Players such as Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, Leo Hjelde, and others may depart; but none have been utilised frequently by Farke and are surplus to requirements. However, Gnonto and others should still be a vital part of his plans, be that from the bench or as starting players.

The Whites have an opportunity to cash-in on the 20-year-old, but must put funds from any potential deal towards a replacement. Not including fringe players, Leeds need to make their primary pool of winger options stronger, not weaker, in order to keep pace with the other teams gunning for promotion to the Premier League.

2 Junior Firpo situation

The Whites have fewer issues within their ranks than most second-tier sides, but that doesn't mean they are without areas of concern within their squad. There is a particular issue at left-back that needs addressing urgently.

Firpo has been struggling for fitness for most of the season, playing just three times in November before succumbing to injury once more. Sam Byram has been the stand-in option there, but he too is also hampered by minor issues here and there. Neither have particularly strong injury records that can be relied upon from January onwards.

A specialist, natural left-sided full-back option has to be a priority above all else. Byram is right-footed so another left-footer would be of benefit to increase Farke's options.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference recently, Hay also revealed that Leeds' boss explained they could now go into the market for a left-back, and he also stated it was something they had considered before the news of further injuries.

“Farke indicated that he's giving through to recruiting at left-back in January - and was thinking about that even before Byram/Firpo got injured. Farke says Firpo is close to returning to training.”

There are other holes and positions that require improvement in Leeds' first-team, but none so more than adding another profile in at left-back, with Djed Spence having to deputise recently in the absence of other players. Firpo is the only left-footer and simply cannot be relied upon for concerted periods of time.

3 Charlie Cresswell needs game time

Charlie Cresswell is struggling for minutes with Leeds this season, and could be a beneficiary from a loan move to play regular first-team football.

The 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since relegation to the Championship but has struggled to break into Farke's plans.

It's not beneficial for him or the club to be fourth choice but the Whites have looked less defensively sound when having to call upon Liam Cooper or Cresswell to fill in for Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon at the heart of their defence. That pair have formed a formidable partnership, with Cresswell less suited to Farke's style of play than the others and lacks mobility and athleticism as well.

Cresswell has started just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties. His last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th. He has played a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027, but the question remains to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him. The academy graduate may be best served by heading out on loan to play regularly at senior level and develop further, as he did with Millwall last season.

Of course, should Leeds sanction any sort of exit, a replacement would then need to be sourced to not leave the club short from January onwards during the Championship run-in.