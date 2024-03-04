Highlights Leeds United aim to continue strong home form, with a chance to close the gap in the Championship automatic promotion race.

Farke faces injury concerns ahead of the Stoke City game, with key players potentially out of the starting lineup.

Patrick Bamford's goalscoring form is crucial for Leeds, as he hopes to lead the line in pursuit of promotion.

Leeds United host Stoke City at Elland Road and Daniel Farke will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a frustrating draw on Saturday afternoon against Huddersfield Town.

The Whites were looking to secure a club-record tenth straight league victory to match the Championship record for consecutive victories but drew 1-1 against their West Yorkshire rivals.

After a tough festive period, the Whites have been in remarkable form since the turn of the year, and they recorded a 3-1 win over league leaders Leicester City in their last home game. They have won 13 of the last 14 league games at Elland Road and remain the only unbeaten EFL side on their own turf.

The clash against Stoke provides them with an opportunity to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester City, with any dropped points crucial at this stage of the season. However, Leeds were defeated in the reverse fixture against Stoke earlier in the season, albeit with the Potters then managed by Alex Neil.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands March 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 35 40 78 2 Ipswich Town 35 25 75 3 Leeds United 35 37 73 4 Southampton 35 24 70

Leeds have a few injury issues, with Farke revealing in his pre-match press conference that Jaidon Anthony is out of the game due to private reasons regarding his mother's funeral, whilst Jamie Shackleton is going through concussion protocol, so he won't be involved, either.

However, the biggest blow for Farke is that Junior Firpo is a minor doubt with a calf issue, having featured regularly recently for the club in the last couple of months. Sam Byram has been back in full training for a couple of weeks and should be involved in some capacity, albeit the number of minutes he will be able to play is unclear.

Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain as long-term absentees, although the former is getting closer to resuming training ahead of a full return during the international break later this month. Patrick Bamford returned to make his first start for Leeds since February 10th and scored against Huddersfield, though, and should continue to feature as the centre-forward.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of another win at Elland Road against Steven Schumacher's side. Could he make some changes from the draw in the West Yorkshire derby last time out?

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so for the remainder of the campaign, should he remain fit.

He picked up a suspension over the festive period but has been back between the sticks ever since and his clean sheets have racked up in 2024, with the Frenchman conceding just three league goals so far this year; all of which have come from set-pieces, too.

RB: Connor Roberts

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealed a deadline day switch.

However, he had to bide his time, but has contributed to two league goals from the bench in the last few games, and Firpo's injury should see Roberts pick up only his second start for the club, and first in the league, perhaps shifting Archie Gray into a role he played at left-back.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

Rodon's partner has chopped and changed a fair amount lately, but Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman, despite recent clean sheets and a long unbeaten streak with Ethan Ampadu alongside him. His partner is likely to give Leeds three Welshmen in their back line.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk still out with an adductor issue, and Farke reluctant to select Charlie Cresswell recently, the summer signing has had to be deployed alongside Rodon at the base of Leeds' defence.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, whilst also wearing the armband as well. There is a good chance he continues at the heart of Leeds' defence once again, with Ampadu crucial wherever he is deployed.

LB: Archie Gray

Gray's performance against Chelsea back in a midfield role will have given Farke food for thought, but Gray was back in a right-back berth against Huddersfield.

Firpo's injury may necessitate a move to left-back, with Firpo out. Gray featured there at the end of the game against Leicester but Farke may also turn to Sam Byram instead, given his performances there at the start of the season in Firpo's absence.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara is a player who has come into his own of late for the Whites. With Gray filling in at right-back, and Ampadu also in the defence, he's been an automatic pick in the double-pivot. However, after an excellent performance against Leicester, he struggled to get going against Huddersfield.

In spite of that, he is a player who has grown into his role and is one of the most senior figures in the starting line-up week-to-week, with experience likely to be crucial during the run-in through the second half of the campaign as well - it highlights his importance.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back have given Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer over the last few months.

Gruev's retention is also crucial, with his metronomic passing keeping Leeds ticking over, and he has been one of Leeds' best performers since coming into the side, despite also somewhat struggling during the West Yorkshire derby last time out.

RW: Dan James

Despite Willy Gnonto performing well since coming into the side recently, it's Dan James who has nailed down the right-wing berth for most of the season, and the Welshman can expect to return from the start sooner rather than later.

James was the livelier of the two against Huddersfield, but Gnonto has arguably been the team's most in-form player of late, and has scored or assisted six times in the last nine games. However, that has somewhat dried up of late as well.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with Gnonto, James, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, with 12 assists and seven goals already.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay and combination crucial at knitting attacks together and sucking players into him before releasing to a teammate.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 16 goals and created a further nine assists this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Summerville has been less dangerous of late in providing direct goal contributions, but he remains one of the most feared wingers in the league currently. If the Whites are to claim victory, it will likely come from a moment of magic from the Dutchman, or from Rutter, and the pair share a good relationship with one another in attack.

CF: Patrick Bamford

In his last 11 appearances, Bamford has contributed to nine goals, including just eight starts in that time as well. All of those have come in 2024 and highlight the need for him to maintain his place when hot in front of goal.

His confidence is up in the middle of a current purple patch, so he is likely to continue as Farke’s focal point up front now that he is back fit again. Bamford's cameo against Leicester proved to be pivotal, as did his second half goal to secure a potentially vital point in Huddersfield.