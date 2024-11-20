This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have hit a poor run of form in recent weeks, which has damaged their positioning in the Championship table.

Johannes Hoff Thorup had won over a lot of the supporters with the team’s recent form in the early stages of the campaign.

But a run of zero wins from their last six games has left them adrift of the play-off places as clubs prepare to return to action after the November international break.

The Canaries will now have their attention turned towards the January transfer window, which provides them with the chance to make improvements to the first team squad.

The winter market could be a crucial part of the season, with the Norfolk outfit looking to compete for a top six finish yet again this campaign.

Norwich transfer targets identified

When asked which one position in the team the club must look to strengthen this winter, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes identified their attacking options.

He believes a new striker or right-winger, or both, should be the area of focus for the recruitment staff in the new year.

“The one obvious position that we should strengthen is the attacking area, I would say, either in terms of a striker or a right-winger, preferably both,” Downes told Football League World.

“I don’t see both happening.

Related Derby County should be the club to finally capitalise on Man United player call Derby County should target a free agent as a possible Craig Forsyth replacement at left-back.

“Obviously, this is because Sargent is injured and that leaves us very light, and our right-winger situation isn’t great because Kaide Gordon hasn’t done very much, and the other options are either [Christian] Fassnacht, Onel Hernandez, [Gabe] Forsyth and [Ante] Crnac, but he’s obviously been up front recently.

“I don’t really see both of those happening, I don’t think either of them will.

“I’d imagine they’re going to maybe get one or two players in, but they’ve already said it’s going to be difficult, so I’m not too optimistic.”

Josh Sargent’s injury issue

Josh Sargent's stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.25 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 1.94 Assists 0.42 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.61 Shot-creating actions 2.11

Sargent is set to miss up to eight weeks of action, according to ESPN, which will come as a huge blow to Norwich.

The US international has become a key figure at Carrow Road, and has already contributed four goals and five assists from 12 league appearances so far this season.

The 24-year-old is a crucial part of Thorup’s attacking options, and his absence will be felt over the next coming weeks.

Next up for Norwich is a trip to face West Brom on 23 November.

January business could be essential for Norwich

Finding a capable understudy to Sargent could become very important business for Norwich if his injury issues persist like this.

Improving their attacking options in general would be a smart move given how their form has declined in recent weeks as well.

January can be a difficult time to do business, but the club should still be scouring the market to try and find any advantage they can.

There is no doubt their rivals will be doing the same, so standing still could be an easy way to get left behind in the race for a play-off place.