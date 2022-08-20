Gloomy Coventry City transfer update revealed

Coventry City may not be able to recruit any further additions even if Todd Kane was to depart between now and the end of the summer window, according to an update from Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues are currently open to offloading the ex-Queens Park Rangers defender with Josh Eccles and Fankaty Dabo currently competing for a starting spot at right wing-back, failing to make a single appearance in the matchday squad so far this season because of this and injury problems.

This is in contrast to last season when he was a regular figure under Mark Robins, scoring once and recording four assists in 29 league appearances during a respectable campaign at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

He is no longer part of their plans though and has recently undergone knee surgery, though that isn’t expected to keep him out beyond the end of the current window and this has boosted his chances of securing a summer exit.

However, it remains unclear whether Robins’ side will receive any bids for him with the 28-year-old not having the opportunity to put himself in the shop window so far this season.

Regardless of his future though, the second-tier outfit may not have the chance to make any more signings because of the fact they paid for a percentage of the pitch repairs, have been hit by not being able to generate revenue for home games because of postponements and face a fine from the EFL because of these cancellations.

The Verdict:

In fairness, it’s not as if they are desperate for more additions if they operate with a 3-4-1-2 formation throughout the 2022/23 campaign with Robins having a decent number of options in most positions.

However, with the Sky Blues bottom of the table, they could benefit from another addition to give them a boost in their quest to push their way up the table.

Although their current position is down to off-field factors, with the Midlands outfit having plenty of games in hand to drag themselves away from the relegation zone, the fact they are where they are considering where they finished last season must be a psychological blow.

And if they are to push for the top six once again this term, they will need to get points on the board sooner rather than later with their start to the 2021/22 campaign proving to be crucial to their top-half finish.

You also have to feel for Robins because he has had to work within a tight budget anyway, though the one positive for him is the fact he has been able to retain the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O’Hare thus far.