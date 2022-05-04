“Glimpses of promise” – Journalist delivers verdict on key West Brom figure ahead of the 2022/23 season

Steve Bruce is set to remain in charge of West Brom going into the 2022/23 Championship campaign, with expectation levels set to be high once more.

The Baggies, who have underperformed this season following their relegation from the Premier League, will be hoping to use this summer to best prepare for challenging at the top end of the division next time out.

West Brom sit 10th coming into the final day of the season, scoring just 48 goals in their 45 Championship matches thus far.

Speaking to FLW about whether or not Bruce is the right man to bring positivity back to The Hawthorns going into the new campaign, Midlands Football Writer Josh Holland said: “I personally think Bruce is the right man.

“I don’t think you can get anyone who knows the championship as well as he does, without paying a club a lot, a high compensation fee and to be honest he’s hardly been given any time.

“I know he came in, in the middle of the season but he’s shown glimpses of promise at West Brom.”

The verdict

Tasked with challenging for promotion back to the top-flight next season, this summer is vitally important for Bruce to get right.

Given that their chances of reaching the play-offs were cut a couple of weeks ago, Bruce will have a slight advantage when it comes to preparing for the summer with next season in mind.

Bruce immediately walked into a difficult situation when he took charge at The Hawthorns following Valerien Ismael’s dismissal, with the club on a steep decline.

There have been glimpses of positivity since he has taken the job at West Brom but it is next season where he will be ultimately judged.

His experience of succeeding in the division could play a big role in helping the club to rediscover form when the next campaign begins.