Glenn Whelan speaks out on his situation at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers midfielder Glenn Whelan has revealed he isn’t ready to retire just yet and is looking to prolong his career at Bristol Rovers.

Whelan wants to prolong playing career at Bristol Rovers, despite taking on a coaching role this season. Whelan rejoined the Gas in July with an emphasis on coaching, but has already played several times this season.

The 38-year-old was included the club’s released list at the end of last season after joining on a one-year deal, helping the club to promotion from League Two.

He played in a charity match after his release and was seemingly ready to retire from playing and was offered an opportunity to return to the West Country to take up a coaching role. He took that offer and has been working alongside Joey Barton, who he had played under at Fleetwood Toon and at Rovers.

However, in the midst of an injury crisis and before several signings had been made, Whelan was thrust into first-team action. He is set to remain in his current capacity, until at least the end of the campaign. The former Ireland international has also taken on a role with Ireland’s Under-16s, and worked with them during their recent Victory Shield campaign. Speaking to the Irish Independent, Whelan revealed: “I am still playing by default. We [Bristol Rovers] got promoted last year and I wanted to go out on a high and I wanted to get into the coaching game. “We were struggling for bodies with injuries. I put my name up and I am still enjoying it, I am doing a bit of everything, coaching and still playing and training.” Whelan revealed that he wants to carry on the playing side of things, despite it not perhaps always going to plan. “I played U23s football the other week and got sent off. I want to stay at it as long as I can, if I was aged 38 and was a painter I’d still be playing football.” Whelan has so far made ten appearances this season but has not featured in the league since mid-September, but has made appearances in other competitions.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Bristol Rovers quiz

1 of 20 What year was Bristol Rovers founded? 1873 1883 1893 1903

The Verdict

It’s good to see Whelan still has the hunger to continue playing despite being 38.

He’s never been a box-to-box midfielder that relied on his pace anyway which is something that is perhaps playing to his strengths.

This situation he’s now in is probably the most ideal, as he can carry on playing while continuing to coach for both Bristol Rovers and within the Irish setup.