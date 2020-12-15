Glenn Murray’s situation at Watford becomes clearer

Glenn Murray is expected to have his loan deal at Watford terminated, according to Football Insider.

The 37-year-old moved to the Vicarage Road outfit on a season-long loan from Brighton in early September, but has made just six appearances in all competitions for the Hornets – with only two of those coming from the start.

Murray has failed to show his full potential at Watford, and the Football Insider believe that the Premier League club have an option to recall him, and are planning to do so when the January window opens a fortnight on Friday.

Having scored 26 topflight goals in the last three seasons, the experienced-striker moved to Watford hoping to help the club earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, Murray hasn’t been involved in any of Watford’s previous 10 Championship matches – with his most recent outing coming as a late substitute at Wycombe at the end of October.

And now, the on-loan Brighton man is now expected to return to the Amex Stadium in the coming weeks, and would appear to have played his last game for the Hornets.

The Verdict

Given Murray’s lack of opportunities in recent months, this decision is hardly a surprising one.

The return of captain Troy Deeney has clearly damaged Murray’s chances of becoming a regular at Vicarage Road, although the abundance of attacking talent and numbers that manager Vladimir Ivic has at his disposal means that Murray simply isn’t required.

It’s disappointing, but with the Seagulls man clearly well down the pecking order, this looks a smart move by both clubs, especially with Murray approaching the end of his career.