Glenn Murray reveals thoughts on Nottingham Forest midfielder over Man United future

Nottingham Forest have been impressive since Steve Cooper took over and one player who has shone in the centre of the field for the club is James Garner – and Glenn Murray has told LFC TV that he feels the player could be around the first-team picture at Old Trafford if he was there now.

The 21-year-old has barely featured for his parent side yet and has instead spent the majority of his club career so far drifting from team to team on various loan spells.

When on these short-term deals, he has thrived. Garner originally went to Watford and has since had two moves to Nottingham Forest. This year he has featured more than ever at the City Ground too, with 36 appearances in a key role for the club.

He’s now become one of the first names on the team sheet for Steve Cooper and the more that he continues to impress, the less likely it is that he will be in the Championship again next season. In fact, there is every chance he could finally break into the Man United first-team – and Glenn Murray certainly thinks so too.

The former Forest player has heaped the praise on the loanee and believes he has been excellent in midfield for the club this year – and that he could arguably have done a job for the Red Devils this year if he had stayed on with United instead of moving out on a short-term basis.

Speaking about the move to LFC TV, he said: “James is a box-to-box midfielder, he is a bit of a throwback.

“He’s got a great delivery in the box, good passing range and he doesn’t shirk away from the other side of it which is the defending. He’s a bit of a complete midfielder.

“I think if he was at Manchester United at the moment he might have got a sniff around the first team.”

The Verdict

People are beginning to see how good James Garner can be and at just 21-years-old, he is looking like he could be an excellent addition to the Man United midfield next season.

Considering his age and what he has achieved so far already, you can see exactly how much potential the player has. To feature so prominently in a promotion chasing side this year shows just how highly valued he has already become despite his youth.

Forest would no doubt love to have him available again next season and might consider a more permanent arrangement for him if they end up promoted come the end of the season. If not though, it’s hard to see him agreeing to a third stint in the Championship when he could arguably do a job in the top flight now.

Garner could feature for the Red Devils next year, that’s for sure. Right now though, Forest fans will simply be enjoying having him available to them for the time being.