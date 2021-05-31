Glenn Murray makes significant decision on future amid Nottingham Forest spell

Glenn Murray has sent an emotional message via Twitter as the striker announces his retirement from professional football.

The 37-year-old spent the second half of this season at Nottingham Forest, which put an end to a nightmare loan spell at Watford from Brighton.

The striker, who reunited with Chris Hughton in January, penned a short-term deal until the end of the season, scoring two goals in 16 appearances for the Reds.

But with his contract expiring at the end of next month, Murray has announced his decision to retire from the game, as he looks to explore other opportunities.

To all the Clubs, Players & Fans that I’ve come across on this life changing journey….THANK YOU from the bottom of my 🖤

It’s been a pleasure, hanging them up 31/05/2021 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/XTbC87wq3k — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) May 31, 2021

Murray came through the ranks in the North East, with the likes of Workington Reds, Barrow and Carlisle.

After an impressive spell at Rochdale, he moved to Brighton in 2008, spending three years with the club before rejoining them in 2017 after spells with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Murray scored 47 goals in 126 games for Palace, and a whopping 111 goals in 285 games for Brighton. His career ends having scored 204 goals in nearly 600 professional appearances.

The Verdict

This was always going to be on the cards.

Murray looked emotional when he took time to walk around the City Ground pitch after the final game of the season, and he looked in a reflective mood.

He has been doing punditry for various media outlets at the end of this season, and I suspect he will want to go into that side of the game.

He’s had a great career and should be proud.